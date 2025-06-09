Coaches Refute Girlfriend’s Story as Nick Diaz’s Whereabouts Questioned – Forced Rehab in Mexico Denied

A dispute has emerged within the circle of former UFC fighter Nick Diaz following public allegations made by a woman claiming to be his girlfriend. The woman, identified as Kay or Kayla, posted on social media that Diaz was drugged by his cousin, Ruben Diaz, and transported against his will to a rehabilitation facility in Mexico.

Nick Diaz Rehab in Mexico

She alleged that Diaz is currently confined at the facility, has made several attempts to escape, and that communication with him is severely restricted. According to her statements, she is unable to speak with Diaz directly and only receives updates through his cousin. She also claimed Diaz wants to seek rehabilitation in California instead of Mexico.

These allegations prompted a response from Nick Diaz’s recovery and conditioning coach, Jose Garcia. Garcia dismissed the girlfriend’s claims, questioning the plausibility of a scenario in which Diaz could be drugged and forcibly taken to Mexico. He publicly urged her to stop posting emotional content about Diaz and accused her of causing more harm than good. The exchange between Garcia and Kayla escalated on social media, with both parties making personal accusations.

“go away. You [have] done more damage than help. You need therapy yourself. You need mental health professionals to help you to heal from all the trauma and bullsh*t you and Nick [have] been through STOP POSTING!”

“really because last I checked I’m the one who kissed my lips on his and brought Nick back to life, those days when none of you were around.”

Cesar Gracie, Diaz’s longtime coach, also addressed the situation. Gracie posted a recent photo of himself with Diaz, stating that Diaz is healthy and well. He further clarified that Diaz has not been kidnapped or cloned and does not have a girlfriend. Gracie’s statement was intended to counter the rumors and reassure the public about Nick Diaz’s condition.

Other members of Nick Diaz’s family and inner circle have not indicated any concern for his safety. Nate Diaz, Nick’s brother, posted from a wedding event, showing no sign of alarm or distress regarding the situation. This lack of concern from Diaz’s close associates has contributed to skepticism about the girlfriend’s allegations.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

The allegations have spread widely on social media, leading to speculation and rumors. Some of the claims have included references to organized crime and other extreme scenarios, none of which have been substantiated. Kayla has attempted to support her claims by sharing videos and screenshots that suggest an ongoing relationship with Nick Diaz, but most of the content appears to be old or re-uploaded. There is no evidence that Diaz follows her on social media or has publicly acknowledged the relationship.

Nick Diaz has not commented publicly on the matter. His silence has left his coaches and family to address the rumors. The situation has also brought renewed attention to Diaz’s past struggles with substance use and mental health, which have previously affected his mixed martial arts career.

At this time, there is no independent confirmation of the girlfriend’s claims. Statements and recent photos from Diaz’s coaches and family indicate that he is healthy, training, and not in any immediate danger. The allegations remain unverified, and those closest to Diaz have dismissed the story as unfounded. The situation continues to develop, but available evidence does not support the claims that Diaz is being held against his will in Mexico.