Coach Wants Daniel Cormier To Fight Brock Lesnar And Retire

UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is nearing the end of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Following his heavyweight title win this past summer, Cormier was teased for a superfight with Brock Lesnar. “The Beast” entered the Octagon and had a shoving match with Cormier after “DC’s” title win over Stipe Miocic. However, Lesnar has obligations to fulfill with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) before being eligible to return.

In that time, Cormier has gotten one successful heavyweight title defense under his belt, and has also been stripped of his 205-pound title. With Jon Jones once again reigning as light heavyweight champion, many fans are anticipating a possible return to 205 pounds for Cormier to rekindle his rivalry with “Bones.”

However, Cormier’s coach, Javier Mendes, tells BJPenn.com, if it were up to him, he’d like Cormier to fight Lesnar and hang up his gloves:

“Now, the retirement thing is going to be prolonged,” Mendez said. “I don’t know, one fight, two fight, three fights, who knows. The best scenario is for him to fight Brock Lesnar and finish. For me, he is done with the light heavyweight division, so I think he fights Brock.”

Nobody ever believed Cormier would only fight two more times before hanging up his gloves. With Mendes confirming the retirement will be “prolonged” that opens up a ton of possibilities for “DC.” It will be interesting to see who the UFC matches him up against as his career winds down.