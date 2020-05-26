Coach: Carlos Condit Ready To Fight In 2020, Matt Brown Potential Opponent

Spread the word!













Carlos Condit is looking forward to competing in 2020.

The former welterweight title challenger hasn’t been in action since suffering a submission loss to Michael Chiesa at UFC 232 back in December 2018. He was slated to return in December last year against Mickey Gall only to pull out due to a detached retina.

However, longtime Jackson Wink striking coach Brandon Gibson revealed Condit — who is recovering well — is looking forward to fighting this year with a potential fight possibly taking place later in the summer.

“Carlos is doing well,” Gibson told MMA Junkie. “He’s recovering from his injury, he’s continuing his training, and I know he’s definitely looking forward to fighting in 2020.

“He’s ready to sign a bout agreement I’m sure, with a full training camp. I think he’s definitely been in talks to maybe fight later this summer. We’ll see what the plan is. There’s been no offers yet that I know of.”

Condit vs. Brown To Finally Happen?

If Condit doesn’t run things back with Gall, one potential opponent could be fellow divisional veteran Matt Brown.

Although Brown recently suffered a TKO defeat to Miguel Baeza earlier this month, “The Immortal” has spoken of his interest in facing Condit, especially as they were previously booked to face each other two times. Brown had to pull out due to injury on both occasions.

Gibson likes that fight for “The Natural Born Killer”, but it all ultimately depends on what the UFC offers his fighter.

“I think the Matt Brown fight is always an intriguing matchup for Condit,” Gibson said. “They happened to be booked multiple times. I know Matt just fought this past week, but yeah, I think that would be a fan-favorite fight, and I think that would be a very good style matchup for Carlos, as well.

“So I’d definitely be open to that one. But yeah, we’ll see what kind of matchup offers we get from the UFC.”

Condit is currently on a five-fight losing streak with his last win coming against Thiago Alves back in May 2015. Brown, meanwhile, saw a two-fight winning streak snapped following his setback to Baeza.

Do you like the idea of a Condit vs. Brown matchup in 2020?