Carlos Condit Out Of December Bout With Mickey Gall

Spread the word!













It looks like Carlos Condit won’t be making the walk to fight Mickey Gall at UFC on ESPN 7 this December. The two welterweights were set for the Washington, D.C. card from the Capital One Arena before news broke that Condit has been forced out.

MMA Junkie was first to report the news. The details behind the nature of Condit’s pull out are unknown as of this writing. The 35-year-old is on a five-fight losing streak at the moment. He last fought in December of 2018 when he was bested by Michael Chiesa via second-round submission.

He was to take on Gall, who has won two of his last four fights inside the Octagon. In Gall’s last appearance, he topped Salim Touahri via unanimous decision back in August. Now, Gall is without an opponent for December, but the UFC is expected to find a replacement for him to fight.

Gall earned his claim to fame when he became the man to welcome ex-WWE star CM Punk to the UFC, easily defeating Punk with a first-round submission. He went on to defeat Sage Northcutt, before suffering losses to Randy Brown and Diego Sanchez.

What do you think about Condit being forced out of his fight against Gall?