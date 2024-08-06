CM Punk shouts out Belal Muhammad: “I love watching hard work pay off”

CM Punk has nothing, but love for Belal Muhammad.

Punk, real name Phil Brooks, knows just how hard it is competing in the UFC’s welterweight division. Punk infamously tried to transition from the ring to the Octagon in 2016 and then again in 2018. After losing back-to-back bouts, the ‘Best in the World’ returned to the world of professional wrestling, first with All Elite Wrestling before re-signing with the WWE.

24 hours after competing at WWE Summerslam in Cleveland, Punk kickstarted his appearance on Monday Night RAW with a shoutout to Muhammad who was little more than a week removed from his dominant victory over Leon Edwards to win the UFC welterweight championship.

“I just want to take a real quick minute to shout out, give some flowers to my good friend, my teammate, my brother Belal Muhammad,” Punk said in the ring. “He won the UFC welterweight title. It’s been a busy week, I didn’t forget. Congratulations. I love seeing good things happen to good people. I love watching hard work pay off” (h/t MMA Fighting).

Muhammad responded to Punk on social media writing, “Love you my brother,” and tagging the WWE Superstar.

Two potential contenders emerge for Belal Muhammad’s first defense

Muhammad has not yet booked his first title defense, though ‘Remember The Name’ recently suggested that a return in November or December is likely — so long as his nose heals up properly.

As it stands, the leading candidates for Muhammad’s first challenger are either former welterweight king Kamaru Usman, or undefeated finisher Shavkat Rakhmonov. After coming up short in back-to-back bouts against Edwards, the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ found himself on the outside of the 170-pound title picture looking in.

With Muhammad’s victory over Edwards, Usman may have found his way back in.

However, Usman may have to wait his turn as the 18-0 Rakhmonov has more than earned his opportunity to challenge for the welterweight crown.

Who do you want to see Muhammad face in his first defense of the 170-pound crown?