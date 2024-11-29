Clay Guida vs. Chase Hooper – Odds and Match Preview

Clay Guida and Chase Hooper are set to face off in a lightweight bout at UFC 310 on December 7, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This fight is a clash of generations in the UFC, pitting the veteran Guida against the up-and-coming Hooper.

Clay Guida vs. Chase Hooper

‘The Carpenter’ Clay Guida is a UFC Hall of Famer with a career spanning over two decades. On the other side of the Octagon, we have Chase Hooper, a 25-year-old prospect. The betting odds heavily favor the younger fighter, Chase Hooper. Chase Hooper is the clear favorite in this matchup, with odds ranging from -700 to -950 across various US sportsbooks.

Clay Guida, on the other hand, is the significant underdog with odds ranging from +500 to +650. The odds suggest that bookmakers give Hooper approximately an 87-90% chance of winning the fight, while Guida’s chances are estimated at around 13-16%.

At 42 years old, Guida will be entering his 37th UFC fight, boasting a record of 38 wins and 24 losses. He’s known for his relentless pace, impressive cardio, and gritty wrestling style. Guida’s longevity in the sport is remarkable, having been a fan favorite since his UFC debut in 2006.

Hooper has a record of 14 wins, 3 losses, and 1 draw. The US-born athlete has shown significant improvement in recent fights and is currently riding a three-fight winning streak. He’s known for his slick jiu-jitsu skills and unorthodox style, which have helped him secure four of his five UFC wins by stoppage.

The age gap between these fighters is stark – Hooper was just three years old when Guida made his professional MMA debut. This fight will test whether Hooper’s youth and evolving skillset can overcome Guida’s wealth of experience. For Guida, this fight represents a chance to prove he can still compete at a high level and avoid the first three-fight losing streak of his career. For Hooper, it’s an opportunity to add a big name to his resume and potentially break into the lightweight rankings.

Guida’s wrestling and high-energy fighting style could pose problems for Hooper, but Hooper’s submission skills might prove dangerous if the fight goes to the ground. Interestingly, the two have faced off before in a grappling match in 2022, where Hooper won via calf slicer.

This is about youth versus experience. It promises to be an exciting clash that fans won’t want to miss at UFC 310.