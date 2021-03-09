Boxing superstar Claressa Shields has explained why she is ahead of UFC dual-weight champion Amanda Nunes as the greatest female fighter of all time.

Shields made history on Friday evening when she became the first boxer (male or female) to become undisputed world champion in two different divisions. The 25-year-old scored a unanimous points victory over Marie-Eve Dicaire to achieve this feat.

One day later, Nunes was in action defending her featherweight belt against Australian contender Megan Anderson. ‘The Lioness’ made quick work of her opponent, finishing the fight by submission in the opening round.

It’s clear that these two women are the best in their chosen sports.

However, Shields believes her status as GWOAT is secured by the fact she is set to venture into MMA.

The Olympic gold medallist has inked a promotion deal with PFL and is set to make her MMA debut later this year.

“If people can’t say that I’m the greatest woman of all-time because I just box, they can’t say she’s that she’s the greatest woman of all-time if she just does MMA. You gotta be able to do both because boxing and MMA are both combat sports,” Shields told Sirius XM Boxing. “Right now, I’m ahead of the game when you talk about that, because I have my first MMA match June 10th.”

“But when it comes to being the greatest woman of all time, you gotta be able to do both. And that’s what I’ve come up with,” Shields added. “But Amanda Nunes could do nothing with me in a boxing match. But the thing is, I’ll be able too do something with her, in the MMA cage, just in about two, two and a half years because I’m learning everything so fast. You may see me and her fighting against each other because I’m only 25, and I’ll be 28 in three years, I won’t be 40.” (Transcribed by MyMMANews)

Who do you think is the GWOAT? Claressa Shields, Amanda Nunes or someone else?