GWOAT Boxer Claressa Shields Earns Praise From Memphis Rapper GloRilla

Two powerhouse women, boxing champion Claressa Shields and rapper GloRilla, have found themselves at the center of a buzzworthy moment. Shields dropped a remix of GloRilla’s hit track “Yeah Glo,” turning it into a diss track aimed at her boxing rival, Alycia Baumgardner.

Claressa Shields



Claressa Shields is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time and took her rivalry with Baumgardner to a new level with the creative move. The remix not only addressed personal allegations and scandals surrounding Baumgardner but also showcased Shields’ musical talents.

GloRilla

The diss track quickly went viral, sparking conversations online. It earned approval and a co-sign from GloRilla herself, who called Shields’ remix “hard” in a recent interview.

Rapper GloRilla says she “fuck with” Gervonta Davis and that Claressa Shields’ remix to “Yeah Glo” was hard.#Boxing pic.twitter.com/W41BeE6ABl — Sean Zittel (@Sean_Zittel) December 18, 2024



The two-time Olympic gold medalist has previously shared car karaoke-style videos of herself remixing popular songs, including “Tomorrow 2” by Cardi B and GloRilla. But her “Yeah Glo” got the stamp of approval from GloRilla.

GloRilla, the Memphis-born rapper who skyrocketed to fame in 2022 is known for her gritty lyrics. Her music resonates with fans across different walks of life. Her comment on Shields’ remix gave the track added credibility to the project.

Shields is a multi-division world champion who made history as the first boxer, male or female, to hold undisputed titles in two weight classes simultaneously during the four-belt era. GloRilla, meanwhile, broke barriers as the first female artist signed to Yo Gotti’s label, Collective Music Group. Claressa Shields recently captured the heavyweight throne by way of knockout. Additionally, she competes in MMA under the PFL banner.