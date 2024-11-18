Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov – Odds and Match Preview

The upcoming UFC 310 heavyweight bout between Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov is set to be an exciting rematch scheduled for December 7, 2024. This fight pits two of the top-ranked heavyweights against each other, with Gane currently ranked #2 and Volkov at #3 in the division.

Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov – Odds

As of the latest information, Gane is listed as the favorite with odds of -250, while Volkov is the underdog at +200. These odds suggest that the bookmakers and betting markets view Gane as the more likely winner of the fight. To play the odds effectively make sure to check out best offshore sportsbooks right here.

To put this in perspective, if you were to bet $100 on Gane, you would win $40 if he emerged victorious, for a total payout of $140. On the other hand, a $100 bet on Volkov would net you $200 if he pulls off the upset, for a total payout of $300.

It’s worth noting that while Gane is favored, the odds aren’t overwhelmingly in his favor. This reflects the competitive nature of the matchup and the respect that Volkov commands as a top-ranked heavyweight. Gane defeated Volkov in their previous encounter in 2021 by unanimous decision. This history, combined with Gane’s fighting style and technical ability, likely contributes to his status as the favorite.

Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov

France’s ‘Bon Gamin’ Ciryl Gane combines his Muay Thai background with excellent footwork and technical striking, making him a formidable opponent against any heavyweight on the feet. Gane’s fighting approach relies more on movement and precision than raw power, which sets him apart from many other heavyweights. He has a professional MMA record of 12 wins and 2 losses, with 6 of those wins coming by knockout.

The Russian-born ‘Drago’ Alexander Volkov has a background in Karate and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He’s known for his striking length and skills, particularly his powerful kicks and his ability to use his 6’7″ height to his advantage. Volkov has a more extensive professional record with 37 wins and 10 losses, including 24 wins by knockout. Right now, he is riding an impressive four-fight win streak.

The French-born Ciryl Gane won their first encounter by unanimous decision in 2021, and he’ll be looking to repeat that performance. However, Volkov has shown impressive form recently, particularly in his dominant win against Sergei Pavlovich. A win for either fighter could potentially put them in line for a title shot in the UFC’s heavyweight division.

At the top of the division stands Jon Jones as the heavyweight king and Tom Aspinall as the interim champion. Both Gane and Volkov have losses to both Jones and Aspinall that each heavyweight striker would like to avenge and take UFC gold in the process.

In addition to the heavyweight bout between Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov, UFC 310 features several other exciting matchups. This bout is not just a clash of fighting styles but also a crucial moment in both fighters’ careers as they aim to climb closer to a championship opportunity in the UFC’s heavyweight division.