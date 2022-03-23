Ciryl Gane was in admiration of Tom Aspinall’s performance at UFC London.

The Frenchman sat cage side this past Saturday at UFC London and witnessed the action firsthand between Aspinall and Alexander Volkov.

Aspinall secured a first round straight arm lock on Volkov, making the Russian submit 3 minutes and 45 seconds into the fight.

The performance left many people highly impressed including fellow heavyweight Ciryl Gane.

Speaking to French media outlet RMC, Gane Said:

“Tom Aspinall is a real problem, a real problem for the weight class. Tom, I see him like I’ve seen him from quite some time you know, the way I managed to get to this spot is because I’m able to see things, I’m able to learn things, I’m aware about what’s going on around me and since the beginning Tom, probably maybe even since his first fight if I’m not mistaken, I saw very strong potential in him. He is a guy that moves like me, but I think is even more technical than me in truth, even more complete than me so he is a real problem for the weight class.” [H/T Sportskeeda]

Ciryl Gane and Tom Aspinall Could Cross Paths In 2022

With the news that the heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou underwent successful knee surgery, and is expected to miss the rest of 2022, Gane and Aspinall could be destined to meet each other sometime later this year.

Both Gane and Aspinall had a similar upbringing in the UFC, rising from prospect to contender in a relatively short period of time. With the talks of an interim title being up for grabs in the absence of Ngannou, the UFC could look to both men to fill the vacancy.

The UFC and its heavyweight division find themselves in its most exciting time in recent memory, as they have a heap of exciting matchups they could put together. Joining the likes of Ciryl Gane and Tom Aspinall are fellow contenders Stipe Miocic, Jon Jones, and Tai Tuivasa that are all in the mix for a shot at the interim title. The main event this weekend at UFC Columbus also features a heavyweight clash between Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus. The winner of the fight will also throw their hat into the mix.

What do you make of Ciryl Gane’s applaud of Tom Aspinall? Who would you like to see them fight for the interim title?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.