UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell will make his celebrity boxing debut, but as a referee and not as one of the fighters.

Liddell will officiate the upcoming celebrity boxing match between pop star Aaron Carter and former NBA champion Lamar Odom on June 11 in Atlantic City. FITE TV was the first to share that Liddell would be moderating the action for the fight.

This will be the first time that Liddell has officiated a fight in any capacity during and after his professional fighting career. The 51-year-old has recently called out YouTuber turned Boxer Jake Paul for a fight after Paul took aim at a plethora of MMA fighters for his next boxing match.

While this is Liddell’s first taste of the celebrity boxing world, he hasn’t ruled out a fight against Paul in the future.

“I’m ready anytime for that clown,” Liddell claimed just days ago in a since-deleted tweet.

The event will be held by FITE TV in the first event under the brand-new “Celebrity Boxing” promotion. Odom and Carter recently got into a heated confrontation at a press conference promoting their fight last month. Odom has been showcasing his development in boxing in preparation for the bout.

As for Liddell, his last professional fight was in the trilogy bout against Tito Ortiz in an event held by Golden Boy Promotions in late 2018. Before that, he had lost five of his final six fights with the UFC with the last coming by knockout against Rich Franklin at UFC 115.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion is one of the legends in combat sports; and while his upcoming appearance will be as a referee and not as a fighter, he’s sure to help garner the attention of fans to the fight.

Do you think Chuck Liddell would ever participate in a celebrity boxing match?