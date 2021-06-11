Chuck Liddell is open to the idea of fighting NBA legends, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion hasn’t fought in MMA since being swept aside by Tito Ortiz in their trilogy fight in 2018. Before that, Liddell had been retired from fighting since 2010 after a run of consecutive knockout defeats.

Recently, the 51-year-old expressed an interest in fighting Jake Paul. ‘The Iceman’ later said a fight with the internet celebrity would never actually happen.

For now, he’s content being the referee in celebrity boxing matches. Liddell is set be the man in the middle when former NBA star, Lamar Odom squares off against Backstreet Boy, Aaron Carter tonight.

During an appearance on Jimmy Smith’s ‘Unlocking The Cage’, Liddell talked about which celebrities he’d like to box.

“Yeah, Shaq would be a fun one, change it up and try to reach Shaq,” Liddell said. “You gotta remember, one of my sparring partners for a long time was 6’10. So it’s not big, but I trained with Gan McGee forever, and my brother is 6’4, 6’5, 300lb. But standing next to Shaq, Shaq’s a big man… I’m always around big guys, but Shaq’s one of those few guys you go up to and go ‘Damn, Shaq’s big.’”

‘The Iceman’ added that he wouldn’t mind squaring off against Charles Barkely in the boxing ring as the pair already have a competitive history.

“Maybe Charles Barkley,” Liddell said. “He challenged me to come back and beat him in a golf tournament again. I beat him in a Tahoe tournament. I was second to last, but I beat him. I pulled it out in the last hole and beat Charles Barkley.” (Transcribed by Middle Easy)

