Former UFC light heavyweight champion, Chuck Liddell has called for former heavyweight champion, Cain Velasquez to be released on bond after the Salinas native was denied bail on multiple occasions following his part in an alleged shooting in California earlier this year.

Liddell, a former undisputed light heavyweight champion under the UFC’s banner, initially retired from professional mixed martial arts back in June 2010 following a knockout loss to Rich Franklin. The Santa Barbara would, however, return in 2018 for a professional outing against Tito Ortiz, suffering a first round knockout defeat.

For Velasquez, the former undisputed heavyweight champion, most recently competed professionally in the main event of UFC Fight Night Phoenix in February 2019, suffering a first round knockout to current undisputed division champion, Francis Ngannou.

In February of this year, Velasquez is alleged to have shot from a moving vehicle, striking a male in an attempt to shoot another man who is alleged to have committed child sexual abuse acts on a close relative of Velasquez.

Arrested, Velasquez has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, amongst numerous other charges, and so far, has been denied bail on two separate occasions in subsequent court appearances.

Chuck Liddell defends fellow former UFC champion, Cain Velasquez

Velasquez, who is set to return to court on June 10. for his next hearing, has been offered support by the aforenoted, Liddell, who admitted that he understood Velasquez’s alleged actions.

“It’s so funny how easy it is to get out – they’re letting all these crazy people out,” Chuck Liddell told TMZ during a recent interview. “But you have a problem with letting him (Cain Velasquez out? I don’t know. I get it. In that situation, I get it.”

“Stay strong,” Chuck Liddell explained. “We’re here for you (Cain Velasquez). We love you.”

Former UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov recently came to the defense of his former American Kickboxing Academy teammate, Velasquez to boot — explaining how he needed to “protect” his family.