Christos Giagos is flying high so far in 2021. The lightweight just earned his first UFC bonus and now has his eyes set on one name, Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

Giagos sat down with LowKickMMA to talk about how his year has gone so far and what’s in his future. The lightweight is having an exciting year. He got married in April. He also improved to a winning record in his second stint in the UFC. Although for Giagos, he shouldn’t have been cut in the first place.

“I never thought that I deserved to get cut. I never lost two in a row in the UFC. They actually re-signed me, kept me off for six months, and then cut me with a bunch of other fighters. So knowing that I was like, man, I didn’t deserve to get cut.”

“I went through some dark times. But, I have many friends that, who cheered me on and they believed in me and everyone said like, you do belong there. Everyone thought I got cut for some bull crap. So, they started getting in my head and I was like, okay, I’ll prove my worth.”

And prove his worth, he did. With an impressive D’Arce choke submission of Sean Soriano, he improved to 5-4 in the UFC and earned himself one of the inflated bonuses of $75K given out at UFC 262. Afterward, Giagos wasted no time calling out his next desired opponent, Cerrone. Giagos doubled down on the call-out during the conversation.

“I don’t think a top 15 contender is the next one. I think I have to do a little bit more and that’s why I called out Donald Cerrone,” Giagos said. “Cause I feel like if I can get past the big name that’s outside of the top 15, it can definitely give me that next stint in the top 15.

“I want Donald because I’ve always wanted to fight him,” Giagos added. “I love watching him go and I think it would be a true test to my ability and I think after that, if I can get through Donald, then I can make my next one versus a top 15 contender.

Would you like to see Christos Giagos fight Donald Cerrone next?