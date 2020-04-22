Chris Weidman’s Coach Strongly Reacts To Anderson Silva Retirement Comments

Spread the word!













Ray Longo was not impressed with Anderson Silva’s retirement comments.

In a recent interview, Silva claimed he was planning on retiring before his first fight with Chris Weidman back in 2013. He informed UFC president Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta of his plans before revealing that they gifted him a Bentley Continental GT afterwards in what he believes was an attempt to change his mind.

It clearly played a part as Silva would eventually face Weidman at UFC 162 and end up suffering a second-round knockout defeat to lose his middleweight title.

And for Weidman’s head coach Longo, Silva basically admitted he sold out for a brand new vehicle.

“I mean, so basically what he’s saying is he’s a f*cking whore,” Longo said on MMA & Beyond podcast (via MMA Fighting). “And that the moral of the story [inaudible], and then for the rematch they gave him gift certificate to McDonald’s. They let him have a shopping spree at Target for the rematch. They bought him out. ‘Listen, I know you don’t wanna do this, but here’s a gift card to Starbucks.’ I don’t even understand what does that mean.

“Imagine that, though, when Dana and Lorenzo offered the Bentley and he took it, and then Lorenzo goes to Dana, ‘shit, we could’ve gotten him with a Chevy. We could’ve gotten him with a f**king SUV, a Honda SUV. Why the f**k we go with a Bentley, you f**cking morons?’ The hell is going on? [laughs]. After he lost the first fight, he drove the f**cking Bentley into a wall.”

Silva also revealed that he also planned on retiring if he defeated Weidman in the rematch and regained his title. However, he would break his leg and suffer a TKO defeat in the process. For him, that was a sign from above that he still had more time left in the sport.

“I would have stopped if I had won the fight, I wouldn’t fight anymore, but I ended up breaking my leg,” Silva said. “I think that was a message from God saying to me, ‘Look, man, you’re not supposed to stop yet. It took so long for you to get here and now you want to stop?’ I don’t know, I think those are subliminal messages that stay in your head.”

What do you make of Longo’s reaction to Silva?