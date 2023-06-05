Former undisputed middleweight champion, Chris Weidman has booked his first Octagon walk since suffering a compound fracture of his right fibula and tibia in 2021, with a pairing against veteran division staple, Brad Tavares expected to take place on August 19. at UFC 292 from the TG Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Weidman, who headlined the promotion’s most recent visit to Boston in a knockout loss to former light heavyweight title challenger, Dominick Reyes in a brief divisional move, most recently featured on the main card of UFC 261 back in April 2021, in a rematch with the now-retired Uriah Hall.

Sidelined since the Jacksonville, Florida event, Chris Weidman suffered a catastrophic leg injury just 17-seconds into the opening round, fracturing his right tibia and fibula after seeing an early leg kick checked by The Ultimate Fighter veteran, Hall.

Chris Weidman books Octagon return in East Coast homecoming

And as per an initial report from Newsday reporter, Mark Le Monica, Chris Weidman will return to action for the first time since his horrific leg injury, taking on Hawaiian veteran, Tavares at UFC 292 on the East Coast in August of this year.

A former undisputed middleweight champion, Weidman, 38, who’s most recent win came in the form of a decision victory over Omari Akhmedov, won divisional gold in a stunning KO win over incoming Hall of Fame inductee, Anderson Silva back in 2013.

Defending the crown in an immediate title rematch with the Brazilian – who himself suffered a leg fracture in their re-run, Weidman would then remain championship holder in a pair of back-to-back victories against Brazilian duo and former champions, Lyoto Machida, and Vitor Belfort.

Dropping the title in the co-main event of UFC 194, Weidman succumbed to ground strikes against Luke Rockhold in December 2015.

UFC 292 takes place on August 19. from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, with an undisputed bantamweight title fight between champion, Aljamain Sterling, and challenger, Sean O’Malley expected to take main event honors.

In the night’s co-headliner, undisputed strawweight titleholder, Zhang Weili is slated to defend her crown in a clash against Brazilian contender, Amanda Lemos.