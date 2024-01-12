Chris Weidman offers to step in against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 in place of Paulo Costa

Former UFC middleweight Chris Weidman offers to step in for Paulo Costa and take on Khamzat Chimaev on short notice.

Come fight night, the UFC 294 card is set to look considerably different to than it did just at the beginning of the week. Charles Oliveira is out of his fight with Islam Makhachev and will be replaced by Alexander Volkanovski.

Now it seems that Costa will be replaced in his co-main slot against Chimaev after the Brazilian announced that had surgery on his elbow just a few weeks ago.

“Yeah, it’s possible,” White said of the fight falling through. “Hopefully in a couple hours I’ll have an answer for you.

“We’re talking to a couple of people right now.”

If Costa is to be pulled out of the Chimaev bout, it would mark yet another cancelled fight, which is unfortunate considering his fun and explosive fighting style

Chris Weidman calls for matchup

While finding an opponent for Chimaev on just 10 days notice, and considering the fight being all the way in Abu Dhabi, there will be someone brave enough. Going through the top-15 there isn’t a whole lot of names that could realistically take the fight considering injuries, bookings and individual situations.

However, Chris Weidman threw his name his name into contention, and really that’s no shock considering the gameness of the 39-year-old. ‘The All-American’ has taken on the best if the best since entering the UFC at just 6-0.

“I’d be down for that fight with Chimaev”, Weidman Tweeted following the news of a potential Costa pull out.

Weidman is at the end of the career and has just come back after a horrific leg break. The former 185lb king has also began to take more loses as of late, but was incredible during his prime.

Should Chris Weidman be sent in to face Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 296?