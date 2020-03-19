Chris Weidman Explains Middleweight Return, Won’t Rule Out Fighting At 205lbs Again

Spread the word!













Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman has said ensuring he gets the win was the deciding factor in dropping back down to 185lbs.

The 35-year-old made an unsuccessful light-heavyweight debut last time out. UFC 247 main event fighter Dominick Reyes stopped Weidman inside two minutes when they met in October 2019. It was the American’s second loss in a row and a fifth defeat in his past six fights.

Now Weidman will drop down in search of the win. He’s expected to face Jack Hermansson at UFC Oklahoma on May 2. However, it remains to be seen if the event will take place amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced the UFC to cancel cards in London, Columbus, and Portland.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of ESPN on Instagram live about his decision to drop back down in weight Weidman said.

“I do think I have the potential to beat any of them [light heavyweights], but I lost my first fight, and I just figured you know what, let me just go where I’m comfortable to try and make sure I get this W and give myself the most advantages as possible.”

Despite his unsuccessful debut at light-heavyweight, Weidman has refused to rule out returning to the weight despite realising he is sacrificing size and strength when fighting at 205lbs.

“Size and strength is important, I wouldn’t have as much of an advantage up at 205 with that so, I’m not closing the door on 205 completely, but at this point I’m going to go down to middleweight. My weight is good so it shouldn’t be that bad.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

For right now, though, Weidman is back at middleweight, where he has spent the majority of his fight career. He’ll be desperate to get back in the column against Hermansson to end his losing streak, which stretches back to 2017.

Do you think Chris Weidman shout fight at middleweight or light-heavyweight?