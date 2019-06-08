Chris Weidman Announces Move To Light Heavyweight Division

Spread the word!













For what was once considered one of the more dull divisions in the UFC, the 205-pound weight class is certainly shaping up nicely as of late.

Former UFC middleweight king Chris Weidman has announced he will be jumping up to 205 pounds, per ESPN. “The All American” made the announcement on Ariel Helwani’s ESPN Radio Show. Weidman, who has been nursing multiple injuries since his last fight in November, is eying an October return.

Having dropped four of his past five bouts inside the Octagon at 185 pounds, a change certainly seems to be in order. Weidman last competed against Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza at UFC 230, where he was knocked out in the third round after an all-out war.

Once undefeated in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career, Weidman shocked the combat sports world when he knocked out Anderson Silva in 2013. That was followed by three consecutive title defenses, before he was handed his first loss in December of 2015. Luke Rockhold finished Weidman in the fourth round of their UFC 194 co-main event meeting.

He was then knocked out by Yoel Romero the following November in 2016 and then was again stopped by Gegard Mousasi at UFC 210 in 2017. Weidman got back into the winner’s circle with a submission win over Kelvin Gastelum in July of 2017, only to be stopped in his tracks yet again by Souza.

The move up to 205 pounds is an interesting one considering another former middleweight champion in Rockhold recently made the jump. The Californian will be making his divisional debut against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 239 next month. Perhaps the pair will clash yet again at some point down the road.