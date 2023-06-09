Chris Curtis had the unique opportunity to confront one of his Twitter trolls ahead of his return to the Octagon on Saturday night.

‘Action Man’ is set to square off with No. 12 ranked middleweight contender Nassourdine Imavov as the promotion returns to the Great White North for UFC 289. Emanating from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, the event is scheduled to be headlined by a women’s bantamweight world title fight as Amanda Nunes begins her second 135-pound title reign. ‘The Lioness’ will put her gold on the line against Mexican standout Irene Aldana.

Chris Curtis will go into his featured prelim bout desperately seeking a win after coming up short in two of his last three outings, suffering unanimous decision defeats at the hands of Jack Hermansson and Kelvin Gastelum. Ahead of his highly anticipated walk to the Octagon, ‘Action Man’ had the opportunity to confront one of his online haters and shared a video clip of their interaction on social media.

“Not every day, you get to run into one of your Twitter trolls. Lol, they never keep the same energy. But it’s fine. I love you guys, too. Man I love [Canada],” Curtis posted on Twitter.

Clearly, this online troll’s tune changed quite a bit when confronted by Chris Curtis face-to-face as would likely be the case with most keyboard warriors should they ever find themselves confronted by the men and women they criticize.

As one of the more active UFC fighters on social media, Chris Curtis is undoubtedly subjected to a fair amount of criticism online, but it’s nice to see the ‘Action Man’ take the high road instead of using it as an opportunity to assert his dominance over the outspoken fight fan. It’s also possible that ‘Action Man’ could be saving his pent-up frustration for his return to the Octagon on Saturday night.

Making his UFC debut in 2021, Chris Curtis scored three straight wins against Phil Hawes, Brendan Allen, and Rodolfo Vieira. Since breaking into the middleweight division’s top-15, Curtis has struggled to find the win column but did score himself an impressive second-round knockout against Joaquin Buckley in December. Curtis recently spoke about his return at UFC 289 in a LowKick MMA exclusive which you can watch below: