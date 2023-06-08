Ahead of her Octagon return at UFC 289 this weekend, two-weight champion, Amanda Nunes has played down the possibility of a future trilogy bout with former undisputed flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko – doubting the promotion is even interested in the fight anymore.

Nunes, who headlines UFC 289 this weekend, makes her Octagon return against Mexican challenger, Irene Aldana, attempting to successfully defend her bantamweight crown as she begins her second reign at 135lbs.

Last time out, the Bahia native headlined UFC 277 last July in Dallas, Texas – successfully avenging a shocking career loss to common-foe, Julianna Peña – turning in a dominant, comprehensive unanimous decision success.

As for Shevchenko, the former flyweight champion most recently co-headlined UFC 285 back in March, dropping her title in spectacular fashion to Mexican contender, Alexa Grasso – submitting to a third round rear-naked choke at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

However, prior to Shevchenko’s loss to Grasso, and Nunes’ defeat against Peña – fans had called continually for a third fight between the two, with the Brazilian landing victories over the former in close 2016 and 2017 bouts, respectively.

Amanda Nunes claims Valentina Shevchenko’s game can be exploited

As far as Nunes is concerned, however, a third fight with Krgysztan native, Shevchenko has been cast into doubt, with the Brazilian claiming another pairing of the two would likely not sell as many pay-per-views nowadays.

“Yeah, I don’t know,” Amanda Nunes told assembled media at UFC 289 regarding a trilogy title fight fight with Valentina Shevchenko. “I think I have a lot of noise at 135 [pounds], and I don’t think the UFC is going to stop and then go back with the Valentina (Shevchenko) thing. That don’t sell nothing.”



“I was not surprised [that Valentina Shevchenko lost],” Amanda Nunes explained. “I fought Valentina when she was in her prime, and we were both growing. Last fight, we were both growing as a fighter. Valentina has a lot of holes that I can see. I wasn’t able to do back then, but I see how Alexa Grasso would be able to finish her.”