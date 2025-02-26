Report – Chito Vera returns in UFC Des Moines fight with Mario Bautista in May

Former bantamweight title challenger, Chito Vera is set to return to action at UFC Fight Night Des Moines, taking on the streaking, Mario Bautista in a high-stakes pairing on May 3. from the Wells Fargo Arena in Iowa.

Vera, the current number seven ranked bantamweight contender, is tasked with snapping a two-fight losing skid in his return to action in May, most recently dropping a unanimous decision loss to former undisputed flyweight champion, Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Saudi Arabia last summer.

As for the surging, Bautista, the number eleven ranked contender landed his seventh consecutive victory against fan-favorite former featherweight kingpin, Jose Aldo at UFC 307 back in October, turning in a wrestling clinic in a controversial decision success.

Chito Vera books return against Mario Bautista in Des Moines clash

News of Chito Vera’s return against emerging challenger, Mario Bautista was first reported by @TuckTalksMMA on X tonight.

Prior to his decision loss to Brazilian star, Figueiredo, Vera had previously challenged for the undisputed bantamweight crown in a one-sided judging loss against two-fight rival, former champion, Sean O’Malley at the beginning of last year in a comprehensive loss.

Without a win since August 2023, Ecuadorian striking talent, Vera had most recently earned a title rematch with Montana native, O’Malley with a decision win over Brazilian veteran, Pedro Munhoz.

During his impressive seven-fight winning spree, Bautista has bested the likes of Ricky Simon, Brain Kelleher, Benito Lopez, Guido Cannetti.

UFC Fight Night Des Moines takes place on May 3. with a high-stakes potential title eliminator between the above-mentioned, Deiveson Figueiredo, and former interim championship challenger, Cory Sandhagen set to take main event honors.