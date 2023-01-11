‘Chito’ Marlon Vera calls new age UFC champions: “Petty little b*tches” with Aljamain Sterling bicep tear news.

Bantamweight fighter ‘Chito’ Marlon Vera is less than impressed with the new age UFC champions.

It appeared as though Henry Cejudo would be coming out of retirement to battle the reigning UFC bantamweight champion ‘Funkmaster’ Aljamain Sterling. Recent reports indicate that ‘Funkmaster’ will not be meeting the former champion in the octagon due to a bicep tear.

With this news, the Ecuadorian fighter Marlon Vera took to Twitter and said:

“We don’t have a champ.”

‘Chito’ Marlon Vera sounds off on UFC champions.

While speaking with John Morgan of the MMA Underground, Ecuador’s ‘Chito’ Marlon Vera compared today’s titleholders to a bygone era, he said:

“I’m going to be a great champion. I’m going to fight whoever is next in line. All these guys get the belt, they start acting like b—ches. Get the belt and be a f—king savage. Be a f—king king. Go and do the thing. Defend. Anderson Silva, B.J. Penn, Georges St-Pierre, they did it like that. They got the belt, they fought No. 1. They kicked their asses. That’s why they’re greats now.”

He added that today’s champion will likely not go down in history, ‘Chito’ continued:

“Today’s champions probably won’t be that great because now they’re petty little b—ches that are acting like they’re Hollywood superstars. Pick a side. You get the money fighting. Jon Jones, all those guys made a lot of money because they fought consistently. They made their legacy huge.” [Transcript courtesy of MMA Mania]

Catch the full interview below: