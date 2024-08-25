Chingiz Allazov Has Vacated ONE Kickboxing Title According to Marat Grigorian

In a recent IG live, top-ranked kickboxer Marat Grigorian explained that the champion Chingiz Allazov has vacated his kickboxing title with ONE Championship.

Chingiz Allazov

The Azerbaijani-Georgian athlete Chingiz Allazov has risen to the top of the kickboxing world and holds rank as the number one pound-for-pound striker on earth. Since capturing a K-1 Grand Prix Title, he was able to pickup the kickboxing throne in ONE Championship with a highly impressive run. He has defeated standout fighters such as perpetual contender Jo Nattawut, former GLORY Champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, all-time great Superbon Singha Mawynn, and former GLORY & K-1 Champion Marat Grigorian.

Most recently, ‘Chinga’ Allazov defeated Marat Grigorian to defend his kickboxing world title. But since then, Chingiz Allazov has been at odds with the organization and has been trying to leave. Speaking to Beyond Kickboxing, Allazov explained:

“After a recent conversation with ONE, my team gave the go-ahead for the Superbon-Grigorian fight for my belt, but they made the fight for the vacant [interim] belt … Now I have another plan. I care about my heart, my legacy, and my dream. I’ll finish my career [with] ONE.”

Marat Grigorian

During an IG live, speaking with Alise Telimi, Marat Grigorian discussed his future and Chingiz Allazov. He said:

“Yes, Chingiz gave back his title, so its vacant now. I asked Chatri about it, but they are silent about it.”

He added:

“I hope titlefight next but I won’t fight it in Thailand cause the last time I feel I was the better one and I’m very dissapointed by the organisation. I came to fight but my opponent was fighting in survival mode. So if I fight for the title it will be in China or Japan but not in Thailand cause there they appreciate Muay Thai rules and I’m a clean kickboxer. I have to be judged on kickboxing rules … I would like to fight Tawanchai or the other Thai fighters but they won’t let him fight me yet, he’s a rising star and they want to build him first before they let him face me. [Translation courtesy of Alise Telimi]

Marat Grigorian had a close loss to Chingiz Allazov, followed by a knockout win against the veteran Sitthichai. Most recently, he had a closely fought loss against Superbon with the interim title on the line. The future remains uncertain for the entire division.