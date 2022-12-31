Video – Chase Hooper submits Clay Guida with brutal calf slicer in Fury Pro 6 submission grappling clash

UFC featherweight contender, Chase Hooper turned in a spectacular submission win at Fury Pro 6 this weekend, clashing with long-time perennial lightweight contender, Clay Guida, snatching up a highlight-reel calf slicer stoppage.

Hooper, a product of Dana White’s Contender Series following a decision win over 2018, spent time competing on the North American regional circuit before making an eventual UFC bow back in December of that following year.

Just 23 years of age, Hooper recently featured at UFC Vegas 63 knockout loss to Steve Garcia back in October of this year, suffering his third loss under the promotional banner.

As for Guida, the former Strikeforce lightweight title challenger featured just earlier this month on the UFC Orlando card in the ‘Sunshine State’, scoring a split decision win over Scott Holtzman.

Sharing footage of his impressive submission win over Guida, Chase Hooper explained he was honored to compete against the former, whom he described as a “legend”.

Chase Hooper boasts a 3-3 UFC record from six Octagon walks

“Thankful to end the year on a high note doing something I love,” Chase Hooper tweeted. “It was an honor to compete against a legend and hopefully I put on a good show for everybody.”

THE DREAM WITH THE CALF SLICER!!#FuryPro6 pic.twitter.com/BvBtDb5zXe — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 31, 2022

3-3 during his six-fight Octagon tenure, Hooper holds wins over the trio of David Teymur, Peter Barrett, and Felipe Colares – the most recent of which at UFC Vegas 55 back in May of last year – earning him a Performance of the Night bonus.

38-22 as a professional, Guida has competed under the UFC banner since October 2006, and during his professional career, landed victories over the likes of Josh Thomson, Nate Diaz, Rafael dos Anjos, Takanori Gomi, Anthony Pettis, Joe Lauzon, B.J. Penn, Michael Johnson, and Leonardo Santos.

In the submission grappling event’s headliner, prolific grappling talent, Gillian Robertson submitted former two-time UFC strawweight champion, Rose Namajunas with a quickfire stoppage.