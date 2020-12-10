Streaking UFC lightweight contender, Charles ‘Do Bronx’ Oliveira will be without his head-coach, Diego Lima come fight night this weekend at UFC 256 — with the Chute Boxe tactician returning a positive COVID-19 test result.



Oliveira, who is slated to make his second Octagon appearance of the year, added former interim title challenger, Kevin ‘The Mo’Town Phenom’ Lee to his stunning winning run at UFC Fight Night Brasilia in March, with a taut third-round guillotine.



Taking co-main event honours at the promotion’s final flagship event of the year, the Sao Paulo native tackles former interim titleholder, Tony ‘El Cucuy’ Ferguson, in arguably the most high-profile clash of his lengthy Octagon stint.



Hoping to earn a title shot off the back of his predicted finish over the Oxnard native, Oliveira is now forced to make the walk without mastermind coach, Lima in his corner — according to a recent report on UFC.com

Releasing a statement, Oliveira’s camp, Chute Boxe maintained that Lima will still be with his student in spirit on Saturday night, as the most prolific grappler in Octagon history is flanked by Jorge Patino and Gia Santos.

“We get sad, upset, but he (Diego Lima) is here with us at heart, in positive thinking, in spirit, and we know that everything will be all right. The lack of him here gives me the strength to show that we can win and that we did a wonderful job.“



Oliveira has maintained a victory over Ferguson, particularly a finish over the longtime division number-one contender should prove enough for him to feature in his first title clash under the promotion’s banner.

With Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s future still up in the air, the Russian still lays claim to the undisputed lightweight crown, with the division continuing to heat up with a high-stakes rematch of former division titleholders, Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor booked for the main event of UFC 257 in January — along with this weekend’s pairing of Ferguson and Oliveira.