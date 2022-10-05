Charles Oliveira has been receiving some help in wrestling defense ahead of his fight for the vacant UFC lightweight title in Abu Dhabi.

This would have been the third defense of Oliveira’s title reign meaning he would have equaled Khabib’s record of three title defenses should he win, but he missed weight by half a pound in his last fight.

“Do Bronx” is currently on an eleven-fight win streak, beating former interim lightweight title holders Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, and Tony Ferguson.

However, Oliveira is facing an opponent that he may not have faced before in Khabib’s prodigy Islam Makhachev.

This fight is being seen as a style clash between Brazilian Ju-jitsu vs Dagestan wrestling to see who will have the best ground game.

Some would say this is the closest we will ever get to prime Khabib vs Tony Ferguson.

A video shared by TheMacLife shows Oliviera working on his wrestling with trips as well as using the cage.

What should the game plans be for Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev

In ‘Do Bronx’s’ few fights, despite the fact that he faced two high-level wrestlers in Justin Gaethje and Micheal Chandler, neither attempted to use their wrestling, instead, they opted to stand and trade punches with the now former champion. This led to Oliveira KOing Chandler and knocking Gaethje down before submitting him. Considering he also threw hands with the lethal Dustin Poirier, it would be a fair assumption to presume Oliveira will have the edge in the striking department.

However, in Makhachev’s last two fights, he has overwhelmed both his opponents with a high level of pressure, leading to either a TKO or submission. Whilst Oliveira does appear to have a slight advantage on the feet, on the ground, it’s anyone’s guess which will be stronger out of BJJ or Dagestan wrestling.

Who do you see winning this