Breaking – Charles Oliveira Misses Weight Ahead Of UFC 274, Stripped Of Lightweight Championship

Ross Markey
Charles Oliveira
Charles Oliveira has been stripped of the undisputed UFC lightweight championship ahead of tomorrow night’s UFC 274 main event clash with #1 ranked contender, Justin Gaethje – after he tipped the official scales at 155.5lbs at today’s official weigh-ins in Phoenix, Arizona.

Oliveira, who had attempted to secure the second defense of his undisputed lightweight championship, weighed in during his first attempt to beat the scales at 156lbs – missing championship weight by a pound.

In a second attempt thereafter, Oliveira stepped on the scale –  at 155.5lbs – where he was allotted another period of an hour to cut the remaining half a pound in order to make his championship fight with Gaethje official.

Charles Oliveira has been stripped of the UFC lightweight championship

However, in his third attempt to hit the scales and meet the championship limit, the Sao Paulo native once again missed weight in order to make the title fight official, coming in at 155.5lbs – hereby officially stripped of the undisputed lightweight title.

The Brazilian is slated to remain on tomorrow’s Footprint Center card, tackling Gaethje, however, the lightweight championship is now officially vacant – with Gaethje only eligible of clinching the crown if he were to defeat Oliveira.

