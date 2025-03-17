UFC star Charles Oliveira warns Ilia Topuria against lightweight move next: ‘I could knock him out’

Former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira finds himself in current limbo amid his title stake in the division, however, claims if afforded the chance to take on lightweight title hopeful, Ilia Topuria — he believes he is “too powerful” and would knock out the Georgian-Spaniard.

Oliveira, who has been sidelined since last November, has been linked with a high-profile return to action as soon as this summer, in a rematch fight with Arman Tsarukyan, or another re-run against symbolic BMF champion, Max Holloway in a massive showdown.

However, one thing is for sure, the Sao Paulo star is less than content with possibly being passed over by soon-to-be former featherweight kingpin, Topuria.

Charles Oliveira warns Ilia Topuria of lightweight division’s difficulty

Staking his own claim for another shot at Islam Makhachev and the lightweight crown, Oliveira has warned Topuria if they ever stand opposite each other in the Octagon, he would finish him brutally.

“Whoever I get told to fight, I’m going to fight,” Charles Oliveira said via Oddspedia. “I have nothing but respect for Ilia Topuria, but this is lightweight. It’s the most difficult division you have ever seen and I have power in my hands. I believe in my Jiu-Jitsu, but I believe that I could knock Illa Topuria out.”

“Being honest I want to fight for the title, I believe I deserve that, (Islam) Makhachev isn’t going to fight for a while and that’s why the BMF idea came up,” Charles Oliveira explained. “I want to fight for a title either way, now I’m just sitting waiting for the call.”

Prevailing in another rematch last time out, Brazilian star, Oliveira handed former-foe, Michael Chandler another career loss with a one-sided unanimous decision victory over the course of five rounds at Madison Square Garden.