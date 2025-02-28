Charles Oliveira urges UFC boss Dana White to book him fighting return: ‘I’m just a call away’

Former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira appears to be chomping at the bit to make an imminent return to action, urging UFC boss, Dana White to phone him and book his next outing in the Octagon.

Oliveira, the current number two ranked lightweight contender, most recently featured in the co-main event of UFC 309 back in November of last year at Madison Square Garden.

And returning to winning-ways in a decision win over perennial contender and two-fight rival, Michael Chandler, Sao Paulo favorite, Oliveira recorded his second victory over the former Bellator MMA star in a hard-fough judging win over five rounds.

Charles Oliveira urges UFC to book him in return fight soon

Yet to receive a booking for his next outing amid links to a number one contender rematch with the surging, Arman Tsarukyan, Brazilian star, Oliveira has urged the above-mentioned CEO, White as well as matchmaker, Sean Shelby to book his return to action as soon as possible.

“I’m just a phone call away,” Charles Oliveira posted on his official Instagram account. “@danawhite @sean.shelby.ufc.”

Charles Oliveira via. Instagram:



"I'm just a phone call away Dana White, Sean Shelby." 👀#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/EEqL1HsfXu — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 27, 2025

Briefly considered to rematch former interim champion, Justin Gaethje at UFC 313 next weekend, Oliveira, the promotion’s most prolific outright finisher, was according to the former — “too heavy” weight-wise to compete on such short-notice.

“I was just running back the crazy 48hrs I went through,” Justin Gaethje tweeted. “I was not trying to imply any of you guys would not fight me. Arman was too heavy, same with Charles (Oliveira). UFC obviously has plans for you at a later date so they said that’s a no-go.”

I was just running back the crazy 48hrs I went through. I was not trying to imply any of you guys would not fight me. Arman was too heavy, same with charles. UFC obviously has plans for you at a later date so they said that’s a no go. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) February 27, 2025

Revealing his preference to score a re-run with ex-undisputed champion, Oliveira next, Gaethje has since landed on a three round rematch with the number eleven ranked contender, Rafael Fiziev in an impromptu UFC 313 co-headliner.