With the future of the UFC lightweight championship currently in limbo with the immediate plans of incumbent best, Khabib Nurmagomedov still unclear, streaking #3 ranked contender, Charles Oliveira has echoed his calls for a vacant title affair with recent big-winner, the #1 ranked puncher, Dustin Poirier.



Headlining UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi, former interim titleholder, Poirier stamped his status as the next challenger to a title at 155-pounds it seemed, avenging a 2014 knockout loss to former two-weight world champion, Conor McGregor — stopping the Dubliner with second-round strikes.



Linked to meet for a possible vacant championship against co-main event victor, Michael Chandler, Poirier distanced himself from the floated pairing, recently suggesting that if the UFC plan on featuring the former three-time Bellator lightweight best in a title clash next, they could pit him against Oliveira, while he sits and lets things play out.



Appearing quite hesitant to announce his plans for another Octagon outing, a coy Poirier did, however, note his interest in a potential rubber-match against McGregor, as well as a grudge pairing against Nate Diaz — whom he was originally penned to meet at UFC 230 until a niggling hip injury forced him from proceedings.



Speaking with ESPN MMA reporter, Ariel Helwani this afternoon, Sao Paulo grappling ace, Oliveira continued his campaign to stand opposite Poirier next, claiming if he met with the Lafayette native, he’d hope to notch his staggering twelfth Octagon submission win.



“Yeah, like he (Charles Oliveira) doesn’t go for like a decision,” Oliveira said through a translator. “You never know, like he’s a Brazilian guy fighting against an American. But he doesn’t know what could happen, it could go in any place. But he’s focusing on the submission ’cause he’s the top submission fighter in the world, man — in the Octagon. He passed Royce Gracie (for most submission wins in the UFC) that’s how he’s gonna go for it.“



Earning his #3 rank amongst his lightweight peers, Oliveira has won eight consecutively — adding two high-profile victories to that streak last year. Headlining UFC Fight Night Brasilia on home soil in March, Oliveira knocked back former interim title challenger, Kevin Lee via a third-round guillotine — a record-setting submission win.



Taking co-main event status beneath a flyweight title pairing of compatriot, Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno at UFC 256 in December, Oliveira took home a dominant, one-sided unanimous decision win over former interim gold holder, Tony Ferguson — outclassing the Oxnard native in both the grappling and striking exchanges.