UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira doesn’t want to just coast through his upcoming title defense against Dustin Poirier, he wants to dominate him and finish him in the octagon in their in-the-works fight in December.

Oliveira earned the lightweight belt over Michael Chandler at UFC 262 earlier this year, after Khabib Nurmagomedov retired and vacated the lightweight title with a record of 29-0. It was a long road to the top for Oliveira, who had to battle through Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee to earn a shot at the belt.

As he looks ahead to his expected title defense against Poirier at UFC 269, Oliveira wants to prove to the world that he’s not simply just a titleholder; he’s one of the UFC’s most dominant stars.

“I would submit Poirier,” Oliveira said during a recent interview with Sherdog. “Poirier is one of the most dangerous guys of the lightweight division. Always walks forward, but I think I’m at a different level, both in striking and also in the ground.”

“My main concern is be ready to face any challenger [the] UFC chooses, and that’s what I’m gonna be in December, against Poirier or any other.”

Oliveira is expected to face Poirier, who defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 264 earlier this summer. Assuming that contract negotiations won’t fall through, this will be Poirier’s second try at the lightweight belt after losing to Nurmagomedov at UFC 242.

After a run at featherweight that was marked by multiple weight misses and tough losses to rising contenders, Oliveira earned the belt and realized a championship dream. Since losing to former lightweight contender Paul Felder at UFC 218, Oliveira has won nine fights in a row including the title victory over Chandler.

What is your early prediction for Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier later this year?