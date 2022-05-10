Charles Oliveira Invites Tony Ferguson To Train With Him Following 274 Loss

Charles Oliveira has offered help to his former opponent, Tony Ferguson, following ‘El Cucuy‘s’ fourth successive loss.

The shift of the landscape of the lightweight division could not be more perfectly summed up by last Saturday’s action. UFC 274 saw Ferguson, who was once the 155lb division’s most feared contender, suffer yet another loss, whilst Oliveira further cemented himself as the world’s number one lightweight after a breakout 2020.

Many fans were left saddened to see the much beloved Ferguson be brutally knocked out by Michael Chandler. ‘El Cucuy,’ who is known for his toughness and grit, was stopped by a ferocious front kick which rendered him completely unconscious.

Since then, the ever respectful Oliveira has offered some kind words to Ferguson, stating:

“We’re among big dogs, up & downs are part of our jorneys. I admire you a lot @tonyfergusonxt. You’ve the history inside the Octagon. Head up “El Cucuy”! If you wish, let’s train together in ChuteBoxe’s hedquarter in São Paulo for your nxt fight. You’re a brother!”

Charles Oliveira & Tony Ferguson

Charles Oliveira, who defeated former interim champion Justin Gaethje at UFC 274, previously faced Ferguson back in 2020. ‘Do Bronx,’ who was coming off an impressive submission stoppage over Kevin Lee, won a clear decision against Ferguson, who bravely fought on until the end; even enduring an armbar that looked as if it would snap his arm any minute.

Ferguson, would reciprocate the gesture, congratulating Oliveira on overcoming fight week adversity.

Ferguson is now 39-years old and currently riding a four-fight skid. However, it must be noted that Ferguson has only fought the best of the best. Three of the four he has lost to have either been champions over the past 12 months or fought for a title. The fourth opponent, Beneil Dariush, is set to compete in a final eliminator for a title shot next. Hopefully Ferguson can get back to winning ways soon enough.

What do you think/ should Tony Ferguson take up Charles Oliveira on his offer?

