Video – ‘The Rock’ looks unrecognizable as Mark Kerr in ‘The Smashing Machine’ filming

A photo of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson filming his movie on former UFC fighter Mark Kerr has gone viral and the actor looks unrecognizable.

Kerr was known as ‘The Smashing Machine’ and was a massive star for the company early on. He won the UFC 14 heavyweight tournament and ended up starting his career with a 12-0 and one NC record.

However, Kerr dealt with substance abuse, and an HBO film was released in 2002 showing his struggles with it. In 2019, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson announced he would be making the documentary into a film, and he is starting to film the movie, and a photo from the shoot went viral showing Johnson portraying Mark Kerr.

First look at Dwayne Johnson in his A24 film ‘THE SMASHING MACHINE’.



Directed by Benny Safdie. pic.twitter.com/tqsZd4Bbym — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 21, 2024

Johnson doesn’t even look like himself in the photo, as he has hair and the makeup decorators did a phenomenal job covering up his tattoos and changing his face to look like Mark Kerr.

The film will reportedly be a no-holds-barred story of Mark Kerr at the peak of his career and explore his struggles with addiction.

“Dwayne and Benny are singular talents, and their shared vision for Mark’s inspiring story is electrifying,” A24’s Noah Sacco said in a statement (via EW). “We are deeply honored to have their trust as collaborators in bringing this incredibly special project to life.”

No release date has been announced for the movie.

Mark Kerr’s MMA career

Mark Kerr finished his MMA career with a record of 15-11 and one NC, and last fought back in August of 2009 when he suffered a TKO loss to King Mo.

Kerr was a former NCAA D-1 college wrestler and a national champion. After his college career, he transitioned to MMA and made his debut in 1997 at World Vale Tudo Championship 3, which he won.

He then fought in the UFC four times before competing in Pride. In his career, Kerr has notable wins over Nobuhiko Takada, Branko Cikatic, and Dan Bobish among others.