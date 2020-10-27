Charles Oliveira believes he should get a shot at the lightweight title that become vacant when Khabib Nurmagomedov retired following his submission win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 this past weekend.

Oliveira is riding the longest active win streak (seven) at 155lbs and in an interview with MMA Fighting explained why he should be allowed to fight for the vacant title.

“For everyone that loves fights or makes a living out of this, MMA reporters, that’s easy math. I have the longest winning streak today, I don’t leave it in the hands of the judges, I finish them all. Everyone ranked ahead of me is coming off a loss (in the division). The only exception is Dustin Poirier. I think it’s only fair that I’m the next challenger, that I have a chance to fight for the belt.

“I know I’m No. 6 today and I know there are a lot of fighters ahead of me. Like I said, Dustin Poirier is coming off a win. Conor McGregor said he retired and now he’s booking a fight with Dustin Poirier. We don’t know who should be the other guy, but I think I deserve this. It’s seven in a row, not one, and I don’t go the distance. I just need an opportunity.

“But it’s not up to me or my team, it’s up to the UFC to look and analyze — but if they do it right, they’ll see it’s 10 years in the UFC, a 10-year road, and I’ve never turned down any opponent. This is my moment.”

Former dual weight UFC champion Conor McGregor is currently lined up to rematch Dustin Poirier on January 23. Many believe if this fight goes ahead as planned it will now have Nurmagomedov’s lightweight belt on the line. Oliveira accepts this is how the business of MMA works but is determined to earn his shot and believes it will happen someday, he said.

“It’s not only fighting now, it’s business, it’s money. It does bother me, I wanted the opportunity, but it’s not only up to me. I have to wait for my moment. I’ll make it happen. I’m No. 6 and no one ranked ahead of me wants to fight me. It will happen one day and I’ll prove my worth.”

‘Do Bronx’ says he just wants to fight any of the lightweight contenders currently ahead of him in the rankings, if he’s unable to get an immediate shot at UFC gold.

“Justin Gaethje, Dan Hooker, Tony Ferguson, I want to fight someone ranked ahead of me,” Oliveira said. “Charles Oliveira is ranked No. 6 now. Between No. 1 and 5, (bring) any of them. Dan Hooker said he’d fight in late-November and we’re almost in November now. I’ll fight him, no problem at all. I don’t want to fight someone ranked below me. I’ve been saying this since the beginning of the year. I’m not asking for too much.”

Do you think Charles Oliveira deserves a shot at the vacant lightweight title?