Charles Oliveira Fires Back at Ilia Topuria’s “Pillow” Taunt Before Huge UFC 317 Fight: “You’ve Seen This Soap Opera Before”

UFC star Charles Oliveira has hit back at Ilia Topuria for telling him to “bring the pillow” to their upcoming UFC 317 showdown.

As we know, Charles Oliveira is one of the best lightweights of his generation and that much is an understatement. He has achieved some incredible things throughout the course of his career and now, he is set to try and claim the UFC lightweight championship for the second time in his career when he battles Ilia Topuria – who is making the move up from featherweight.

Right now, it’s tough to say who is going to pick up the win – although, many pundits are of the belief that if Ilia Topuria can land cleanly on Charles Oliviera, it could be curtains for ‘Do Bronx’. Either way, though, there’s a great deal of excitement in the air as we get closer and closer to fight night.

With UFC 317 rapidly approaching, Charles Oliveira used a recent interview to respond to the aforementioned taunt thrown his way by Ilia Topuria.

"You've seen this soap opera several times. Many of them said a lot of things, and you know what happened in the end. My hand was raised, so it doesn't make any difference."



“‘Dude, you know it doesn’t matter what they’re going to say. For me, it doesn’t matter bro. I think only God knows what will happen on June 28, we’re going to face each other. I think I’m a problem for him or anyone who’s going to fight me. I’ve got firepower in my hands and incredible jiu-jitsu.

"What Topuria is saying or any other guy is saying, to me, it doesn't make a difference. You've seen this soap opera several times. Many of them said a lot of things, and you know what happened in the end. My hand was raised, so it doesn't make any difference."

Buckle up, folks, because there are going to be some serious fireworks in this main event.