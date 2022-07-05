Former undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira has taken umbrage with fellow former titleholder, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s constant calls for him to fight his teammate, Islam Makhachev in a vacant title offing – offering to fight the now-retired UFC Hall of Fame inductee in the not too distant future.

Charles Oliveira, the promotion’s most recent undisputed lightweight champion, was stripped of that title back in May ahead of his UFC 274 main event clash with former interim titleholder, Justin Gaethje, due to a narrow weight-miss during fight week.

Headlining the event, regardless, Oliveira managed to stop the Arizona native in the ‘Copper State’ – rallying from a pair of knockdowns in the first frame to stop drop Gaethje himself, before locking up a slick rear-naked choke.

In the time since, with the lightweight title once more vacant, Oliveira has welcomed many potential suitors in a championship fight, namely the likes of Conor McGregor, however, the Sao Paulo native is expected to eventually share the Octagon with the surging, Makhachev next in a vacant title affair.

With a matchup between the duo yet to land on deck for any future event, Oliveira has insisted that he hopes to fight in his native Brazil ahead of a potential January return to South America for the organization.

And amid the aforenoted, Khabib’s constant campaigning for Makhachev to receive his lightweight title siege, Oliveira has offered to fight the former following a matchup against his protégé.



“I’ll beat him (Islam Makhachev),” Charles Oliveira said ahead of UFC 276 during an interview with AgFight. “So who knows, maybe you (Khabib Nurmagomedov) come out of retirement and come too? Each one says what they want. I am the division’s problem. I have one of the best Jiu-Jitsu (games) in the division, and in the UFC. I think these guys are talking too much. They want to get in my mind, but that’s not possible.”



“The guy (Khabib) was champion, 29 wins in a row, and never said anything,” Charles Oliveira explained. “He always sold the fight in a good way, really damn well and today he is always talking a lot. If it’s to talk, I’m gonna say it. I’ll beat Islam Makhachev and then challenge Khabib to come back from retirement. It’s the fight everyone will want to see. Isn’t that what everyone will want to see? Everyone says Khabib is f*cking tough. I respect him a lot, but lately, he’s been talking too much.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Charles Oliveira currently boasts the most consecutive wins at lightweight

Riding a division-best 11-fight winning spree, Oliveira captured the vacant lightweight title back in May of last year with a Houston, Texas knockout win over Michael Chandler, before scoring what would come as his sole title defense with a third round standing rear-naked choke success against Dustin Poirier last December.