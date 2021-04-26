UFC lightweight title contender Charles Oliveira is currently getting ready for his big title fight with Michael Chandler, but the Brazilian is already stacking up the accolades with just weeks away from the highly-anticipated bout at UFC 262.

Oliveira is well-known as one of the best grapplers in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts, with a plethora of submission wins and strong technicality in the octagon. Oliveira went on Twitter to share the exciting news that he recently earned his third-degree jiu-jitsu black belt from the legendary Jorge “Macaco” Patino.

“2Day I got my 3rd degree,” Oliveira tweeted. “Very proud! Thanx God, Thanx fans.”

Oliveira has been putting in the work to emerge as one of the top lightweights in the world heading into his upcoming fight with Chandler. He is currently on an eight-fight winning streak in the UFC’s lightweight division, including back-to-back wins over former title challengers Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee. Oliveira is also the UFC’s all-time leader in submission wins.

Oliveira isn’t just a ground-hog, as his striking skills have developed considerably during the course of his UFC career. He has viral knockouts over both Nik Lentz and Jared Gordon and showed his versatility in dominating Ferguson at UFC 256. “Do Bronx” has been clamoring for an opportunity at UFC gold and will finally get his opportunity against the former lightweight champion Chandler.

Chandler is coming off a first-round knockout win over Dan Hooker in his UFC debut at UFC 257 this past January, a fight which was the co-main event to the second fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. Chandler has recently predicted a first-round knockout against Oliveira in their upcoming fight and took a jab at the Brazilian, saying that Hooker will end up being the tougher test for him.

Oliveira has had his own prediction recently leading up to the fight, also predicting a knockout victory. This is a bit surprising given Oliveira’s prowess on the ground and his recent accomplishment of being promoted in jiu-jitsu.

The main event of UFC 262 is likely to be a barn burner, and fans can expect fireworks in the octagon as Oliveira and Chandler compete for the vacant lightweight title in the beginning of a new chapter in the division.

Do you think Charles Oliveira will use his recent black belt promotion to his advantage and dominate Michael Chandler on the ground at UFC 262?