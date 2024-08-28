Charles Oliveira is ‘Dying to fight’ and ready to hunt at 155lbs

Amid links to an end-of-year return at UFC 310, former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira claims he is “dying” to compete again this annum — amid a sidelining since April.

Oliveira, the current number two ranked divisional contender, has been out of action since he featured on the main card of UFC 300, suffering a controversial split decision defeat against current number one ranked contender, Arman Tsarukyan in the pair’s officially billed title eliminator.

Charles Oliveira stakes claim for Octagon return

And linked with both an interim title rematch with the Armenian in his comeback as well as a potential venture to the welterweight limit for a high-profile fight, Charles Oliveira has claimed he is eager to return to the Octagon as soon as he can.

“Family, I’m dying to fight and i know you all want to see me fight,” Charles Oliveira posted on his official X account. “I’m hoping my fight will be coming soon and I’m counting on all of you to support me. I’m doing my part by training. Soon the lightweight lion is going to hunt!”

Charles Oliveira says he's "dying to fight", and says he's hoping he will be fighting soon



(via. IG / @CharlesDoBronxs) #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/4VDTWVin8h — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 28, 2024

As well as a potential rematch with Tsarukyan and a welterweight rise to 170lbs, Sao Paulo finishing ace, Oliveira has also been linked with another high-stakes pairing with New Zealand veteran, Dan Hooker next.

The Auckland native most recently featured at UFC 305 earlier this month, landing an impressive decision win over Polish contender, Mateusz Gamrot over the course of three rounds in Perth, and revealed the promotion have discussed a potential fight with Brazilian star, Oliveira next.

Prior to his defeat against Tsarukyan, Oliveira made short work of stalwart contender, Beneil Dariush in the summer of last year, stopping the Iranian-born challenger with a stunning opening round ground strikes knockout win in Canada.

Back in 2021, Oliveira broke through and won the vacant lightweight crown with a spectacular second round knockout win over Michael Chandler in a massive rallying performance.