Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira is one of the most entertaining fighters to have ever won a UFC title. He holds many UFC records, but three stand above the rest.

Most Finishes in UFC history : 20

Most Submission wins : 16

Fight Night Bonuses : 20

Originally starting his career in the featherweight division, Charles was always a fun fighter to watch. However, after a few losses—some in fights he arguably should have won—his future seemed uncertain. The decision to move up to the lightweight division proved to be a life-changing one for Oliveira.

After suffering a TKO loss via elbows to current commentator “The Irish Dragon” Paul Felder, Oliveira bounced back, and the streak that followed would become the stuff of MMA legend. He went on an 11-fight win streak, with 10 of those victories coming by way of finish.

Charles ultimately captured the vacant lightweight title with a comeback knockout against Michael Chandler. He then defended his belt against future Hall of Famers Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier, finishing both men in dominant fashion.

His legacy is set in stone. Now scheduled to face Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Fight Night: Oliveira vs. Gamrot in Brazil, Charles told the media why he believes he’s earned a spot on the UFC’s history White House.

“We are talking about legacy” – Charles Oliveira

MMA media asked Charles Oliveira if he had thought about the possibility of fighting at the White House. Oliveira responded, “When we are talking about legacy, I think this would be something huge. Why not have a big fight there? If the UFC needs me, I am ready.”

A Brazilian reporter followed up by asking who he would want to face on such a historic card.

“Charles Oliveira vs. Conor McGregor. That would be the fight—the money fight,” the former champ replied.

If anyone has earned their place on this landmark event, it’s certainly Charles Oliveira. Regardless of the outcome this Saturday, Charles deserves recognition not only for his contributions to the promotion but also for his consistently thrilling fighting style. His presence at an event of that magnitude would be a perfect representation of what makes MMA so special.