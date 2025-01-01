Chaos at RIZIN 49: Fighter Punches Referee in Melee Loss to Smaller Fighter

RIZIN 49 delivered an interesting spectacle on New Year’s Eve, but not for the reasons fans anticipated. In a boxing match between champion kickboxer Sina Karimian and rising star Rukiya Anpo, chaos erupted in the sixth round when Karimian punched the referee multiple times during the fight.

RIZIN 49

Sina Karimian is well known for his controversial in-ring behavior and struggled to impose his size advantage against the technically superior Anpo. 16 kg advantage did not help him with the fight at RIZIN 49.

Frustrations boiled over as Karimian threw illegal spinning back fists, prompting a stern warning from the referee. The situation escalated when both fighters inadvertently struck the official, but Karimian landed a direct punch to the referee’s face, sending the match into disarray.

Sina Karimian Loses After Cheating

The altercation required security to intervene before the bout resumed. Despite the disruption, Rukiya Anpo maintained his composure and dominated the remainder of the fight. Judges unanimously scored the match 60-54 in favor of Anpo.

After the fight at RIZIN 49, Anpo declared:

“The winner of today’s match is the referee.”

Former kickboxing champion Sina Karimian has had a long history of dirty tactics and this is not the first time he has struck the referee in a fight. In his bout against Claudio Istrate, he kicked his opponent in the crotch, punched him in the back of the year, struck after the bell, and punched the referee. He lost this match as well.

My oh my.



After multiple low blows, rabbit punches, and punches after the break, Sina Karimian does not get the nod on the judges' scorecards. Claudio Istrate weathers on for a chance to become the K-1 Openweight champion. #k1wgppic.twitter.com/8lIN85O971 — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) September 10, 2023

Karimian faces renewed criticism for his unsportsmanlike conduct, raising questions about his future in professional competition.