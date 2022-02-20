Chance Rencountre had to be hospitalized due to a spinning kick to his body after his Bellator debut against Andrey Koreshkov.

The Rencountre and Koreshkov bout was the co-main of the card, but it ended quickly as it only took Koreshkov 38 seconds to end the fight. He landed a spinning kick to the right side of Recountre’s body and sent him to the canvas.

According to his managers Instagram, Rencountre broke five of his ribs and also punctured his lung from that spinning kick he took. He requires surgery as well, but he is currently in high spirits and excited to be able to fight again in the future. According to MMA Junkie, Recountre was able to get up and walk out of the arena under his own strength.

Going into Bellator 274, Chance Rencountre had a record of 16-4 before being beat by Andrey Koreshkov.

Koreshkov now has a record of 25-4 and has won three fights in a row. He has finished two of those three fights, last night’s via TKO and a win over Adriano Rodrigues de Oliveira via armor at AMC- Fight Nights: Sochi.

Rencountre had a brief stint with the UFC as well a few years ago. he finished his UFC career with a record of 2-2. He had wins over Kyle Stewart and Ismail Naurdiev in 2019. He also went up against Belal Muhammad in a bout he ultimately lost via unanimous decision.

This is also Rencountre’s second run with Bellator, as he was with them before his UFC career. In three fights with Bellator he went 2-1, winning one fight via decision and the other via decision. A speedy recovery is hopeful for Rencountree, as he looks to build on a couple wins in his second appearance with Bellator.

