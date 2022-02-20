Former welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov continued to impress in his third straight win at Bellator 274 on Saturday night.

The Russian uncorked a nasty spinning back kick to the body of his opponent Chance Rencountre, who fell to the floor in crippling pain before the fight was waved off just 38 seconds into the first round.

The placement on this kick from Koreshkov was fantastic #bellator274 pic.twitter.com/cSsuC21QHv — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) February 20, 2022

Andrey Koreshkov Calls Out Paul Daley

Post-fight, Koreshkov expressed his desire to fight Paul Daley at Bellator London in May. Speaking to the press after the event Koreshkov explained why he wants ‘Semtex’ next.

“Paul Daley is higher than me in the rankings,” Koreshkov said. “Right now, he is the last one who doesn’t have an opponent. I think it’s a good idea because his style, my style are very impressive, very spectacular.”

The English KO artist has since expressed his willingness to expect Koreshkov’s call out.

“I’m calling for it to be signed. ASAP,” Daley told Michael Morgan. I’ve messaged all the right people and it looks like it will happen. At 170lbs. Not 175lbs.”

Paul Daley confirmed to me earlier he'd welcome a Andrey Koreshkov clash at #BellatorLondon. It's just the kind of violence that warrants a co-main spot imo. pic.twitter.com/7jDWqjWJFt — Michael Morgan (@mikewhoatv) February 20, 2022

Bellator 274 Results

Logan Storley def. Neiman Gracie via unanimous decision

Andrey Koreshkov def. Chance Rencountre via TKO in Round 1

Adam Piccolotti def. Georgi Karakhanyan via unanimous

Brennan Ward def. Brandon Bell via TKO (punches) in Round 2

Davion Franklin def. Said Sowma via split decision

Nick Browne def. Mandel Nallo via TKO in Round 2

Jaylon Bates def. Chris Disonell via submission in Round 3

Bobby King def. Aviv Gozali via TKO in Round 1

DeAnna Bennett def. Justine Kish via unanimous decision

Jordan Newman def. Cody Herbert via unanimous decision

Justin Montalvo def. Corey Samuels via TKO in Round 1

Isaiah Hokit def. Theodore Macuka via submission in Round 1

Jonathan DiLorenzo def. Orlando Mendoza via submission in Round 1

Do you want to see Andrey Koreshkov take on Paul Daley at Bellator London on May 13?

