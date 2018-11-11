UFC Denver Bonuses: Yair Rodriguez Banks Extra $100,000

UFC Fight Night 139 took place last night (Sat., November 10, 2018) from the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. The event was full of insane action, and it’s time to see who made major money in the UFC Denver bonuses.

The card was the UFC’s 25th-anniversary event. The UFC debuted at McNichols Arena in Denver on a fateful November day back in 1993. That put huge pressure on UFC Denver to deliver something special. It did not fail to live up to those lofty expectations. In fact, it exceeded them.

The event’s highlights were obviously lead by Yair Rodriguez’s amazing last-second knockout of Chan Sung Jung in the main event (watch it here) that is definitely an instant classic. For their efforts in what may be 2018’s “Fight of the Year,” Rodriguez and Jung justifiably took home $50,000 apiece for the card’s “Fight of the Night.”

“El Pantera” also earned another $50,000 for a well-deserved ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus. The other ‘Performance of the Night’ bonuses went to hometown fan favorite Donald Cerrone, who set the UFC record for wins and finishes with a first-round armbar victory over Mike Perry.