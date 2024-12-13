Chan Sung Jung weighs up potential retirement snapping UFC return: ‘I want to get back in there’

Former undisputed featherweight title challenger, Chan Sung Jung has claimed since his retirement from mixed martial arts back in August of last year, he has continually weighed up a potential return to the UFC in the future — particularly since he cornered his compatriot, Doo Ho Choi last weekend.

Jung, a former perennial featherweight contender and a prior title challenger at the weight limit, most recently featured more than a year ago at UFC Fight Night Kallang, suffering a brutal third round faceplant knockout loss against former champion, Max Holloway in his final outing in combat sports in Singapore.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

With the defeat, South Korean fan-favorite finisher, Jung suffered his second consecutive loss via knockout, having previously dropped a fourth round finish against another former champion, Alexander Volkanovski in his second featherweight championship charge.

Chan Sung Jung weighs up potential return to combat sports in the future

However, returning to the Octagon last weekend to corner compatriot, Choi en route to an impressive win over Nate Landwehr at UFC 310, Jung revealed how he has long been considering a return to combat sports, claiming he misses the thrill of fighting.

Mandatory Credit: Suhaimi Abdullah

“I miss it all the time,” Chan Sung Jung told MMA Fighting during a recent interview. Recently, I was in Doo Ho Choi’s corner for his fight, and the whole time I was thinking, ‘Man, I want to get back in there too’. I think that’s just how it is when you’re a fighter. It’s in your blood for life.”

“I can’t say for sure, but I don’t think I’d come back to MMA,” Chan Sung Jung revealed. “I’ve always been open to boxing or grappling matches, though. It’d be cool to make something happen at a Z-Fight Night event someday. Who knows?”

Over the course of his professional career, Jung has landed notable wins over the likes of Leonard Garcia, Mark Hominick, Dustin Poirier, Dennis Bermudez, Renato Moicano, Frankie Edgar, and most recently, Dan Ige in a main event clash.