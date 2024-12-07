Doo Ho Choi stops Nate Landwehr with impressive win in Octagon return – UFC 310 Highlights

ByRoss Markey
Making his return to action tonight against action-fighter, Nate Landwehr — South Korean favorite, Doo Ho Choi has his second win this year, turning in a third round ground strikes TKO win in their main card opener at UFC 310.

Choi, who entered the UFC Hall of Fame for his blistering Fight of the Year outing with Cub Swanson back in 2016, made his return to the Octagon tonight in his pairing with featherweight contender, Landwehr.

doo ho choi 2

Snapping a skid earlier this summer with a knockout win over Bill Algeo, Choi, 33, would turn on the heat from the get-go tonight against Landwehr, stunning the American fighter with some sharp boxing in the early goings.

And showing off some of his grappling and wrestling acumen against Landwehr, Gumi native, Doo Ho Choi would turn in a knockout win in the third round courtesy of some well-placed ground strikes from the crucifix position — adding to prior impressive wins over the likes of Thiago Tavares, and Sam Sicilia.

Following his win, Choi suggested a pairing with Bryce Mitchell next — with the Arkansas native gearing up for his own main card return tonight against Kron Gracie.

doo ho choi

Below, catch the highlights from Doo Ho Choi’s win over Nate Landwehr at UFC 310

