Former Champ Predicts Chaos: Shara Magomedov Could Land Another Double Spinning Back Fist Knockout

Paul Felder and former UFC champ Michael Bisping expect Shara Magomedov to bring the chaos once again when he returns to the Octagon this Saturday.

Emanating from the ANB Arena in Riyadh, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will return to Saudi Arabia for the first time in 2025 for a loaded Fight Night card headlined by a clash between former two-time middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya and rising contender Nassourdine Imavov.

In the co-main event, former Bellator standout Michael ‘Venom’ Page will look to climb back into the win column when he meets undefeated Russian sensation Shara Magomedov.

Thus far, ‘Bullet’ is a perfect 4-0 under the UFC banner, his most recent victory coming via an incredible double-spinning back fist in the second round of his October 2024 scrap with Armen Petrosyan.

UFC 308 is currently delivering. The incredible double backfist KO of Armen Petrosyan by Shara Bullet Magomedov deserves a bonus. Beautiful thing. pic.twitter.com/mqtSOjfIrw — PAM (@ParamPam1990) October 26, 2024

Felder and Bisping expect another impressive showing from shara Magomedov

While appearing on Bisping’s Believe You Me podcast, Felder suggested that Magomedov may be primed to pull off another jaw-dropping knockout against ‘Venom’ in the Middle East.

“It’s one guy trying to do some crazy thing, and the next guy is going to try to match that,” Felder said. “We might see the double spinning back fist come up.”

Adding his take on Magomedov’s highlight-reel knockout just a few months back, Bisping added: