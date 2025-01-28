Former Champ Predicts Chaos: Shara Magomedov Could Land Another Double Spinning Back Fist Knockout
Paul Felder and former UFC champ Michael Bisping expect Shara Magomedov to bring the chaos once again when he returns to the Octagon this Saturday.
Emanating from the ANB Arena in Riyadh, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will return to Saudi Arabia for the first time in 2025 for a loaded Fight Night card headlined by a clash between former two-time middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya and rising contender Nassourdine Imavov.
In the co-main event, former Bellator standout Michael ‘Venom’ Page will look to climb back into the win column when he meets undefeated Russian sensation Shara Magomedov.
Thus far, ‘Bullet’ is a perfect 4-0 under the UFC banner, his most recent victory coming via an incredible double-spinning back fist in the second round of his October 2024 scrap with Armen Petrosyan.
Felder and Bisping expect another impressive showing from shara Magomedov
While appearing on Bisping’s Believe You Me podcast, Felder suggested that Magomedov may be primed to pull off another jaw-dropping knockout against ‘Venom’ in the Middle East.
“It’s one guy trying to do some crazy thing, and the next guy is going to try to match that,” Felder said. “We might see the double spinning back fist come up.”
Adding his take on Magomedov’s highlight-reel knockout just a few months back, Bisping added:
“Well, let’s take a look at that. I mean, that spinning back fist from him was unbelievable. It was creative, it was unique — we’ve never seen that before. I’m sure it exists in Muay Thai or kickboxing, but this is the fight that I’m looking forward to. I think this is going to be the fight of the night.
“Look at this [expletive] here that he pulled off: sidekick, hold on, spin, and then back the other way. Unbelievable.
Everyone — I think it was… was it Saudi Arabia or Abu Dhabi? It was Abu Dhabi, I think. Yeah, that was Abu Dhabi. The world went mental.”