Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov in Riyadh on Saturday 1st February 2025. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event: Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov Date : Sat, February 1, 2025

: Sat, February 1, 2025 Location : The Venue, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

: The Venue, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Broadcast : ESPN+ Main Event 12 p.m. ET

: ESPN+ Main Event 12 p.m. ET Broadcast in the UK: TNT Sports 5 p.m. GMT Prelims 2 p.m.

Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov Full Fight Card

Main Card

Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov: Middleweight Main Event

Shara Magomedov vs. Michael Page: Middleweight

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik: Heavyweight

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Vinicius Oliveira: Bantamweight

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Andre Muniz: Middleweight

Muhammad Naimov vs. Kaan Ofli: Featherweight

Prelims

Shamil Gaziev vs. Thomas Petersen: Heavyweight

Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Bolaji Oki: Lightweight

Terrance McKinney vs. Damir Hadzovic: Lightweight

Farés Ziam vs. Mike Davis: Lightweight

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Mayra Bueno Silva: Women’s Flyweight

Bogdan Grad vs. Lucas Alexander: Featherweight

Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Jamal Pogues: Heavyweight

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov Tale of the Tape

Name: Israel Adesanya Nassourdine Imavov Country: New Zealand Russia Age: 35 29 Height: 6 ft 4 in (1.93 m) 6 ft 3 in (1.91 m) Weight: 185 lb (84 kg; 13 st 3 lb) 185.5 lb (84 kg; 13 st 4 lb) Reach: 80 in (203 cm) 75 in (191 cm)

Betting Odds

The UFC Fight Night main event on February 1, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, features a pivotal middleweight clash between former champion Israel Adesanya and rising contender Nassourdine Imavov. This high-stakes bout could determine the future trajectory of both fighters in the division. Additionally, Michael ‘Venom’ Page and Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov are set for the co-main event.

With Betway, the odds are listed as Israel Adesanya 5/8 vs. Nassourdine Imavov 13/10, and Shara Magomedov 1/2 vs. Michael ‘Venom’ Page 6/4. For every $8 you bet on Adesanya, you would win $5 in profit if he wins. In total, you would receive $13 back (your $8 stake + $5 profit). These odds show that Adesanya is the favorite.

A bet for Nassourdine Imavov, for every $10 you bet on Imavov, you would win $13 in profit if he wins. He is the match underdog offering a higher payout for a lower risk.

Shara Magomedov is the clear favorite against Page, for every $2 you bet on Magomedov, you would win $1 in profit. For betting on the underdog ‘Venom’ Page, every $4 you bet on Page, you would win $6 in profit if he wins. In total, you would receive $10 back (your $4 stake + $6 profit).

Matchups

The 35-year-old Nigerian-Kiwi Adesanya is a two-time UFC middleweight champion who is known for his elite striking, precision, and movement. Adesanya has defeated some of the division’s best, including Robert Whittaker, Paulo Costa, and Alex Pereira.

However, he enters this fight on a two-fight losing streak, having lost to Sean Strickland and then being submitted by Dricus du Plessis in his most recent outing. This marks Adesanya’s first non-title fight since 2019, as he looks to re-establish himself as a top contender.

The 29-year-old French-born Nassourdine Imavov has a record of 15-4 and is riding a three-fight win streak. He is a well-rounded fighter with six knockouts and four submissions in his career.

He has recently defeated top opponents like Brendan Allen, Jared Cannonier, and Roman Dolidze. With his youth and momentum, this is the biggest fight of his career and an opportunity to break into the elite tier of the division.

The key for Adesanya will be to regain his sharpness and avoid being drawn into grappling exchanges. For Imavov, mixing up his attacks and applying pressure could expose vulnerabilities in Adesanya’s recent performances.

This fight represents a crossroads for both athletes: Adesanya seeks redemption while Imavov aims for ascension. It promises to be an intense battle with high stakes for their careers and the middleweight division.

The co-main event will see Michael ‘Venom’ Page and Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov. Former Bellator standout will move up to middleweight to take on the Muay Thai specialist Magomedov.

The 30-year-old Dagestani fighter is undefeated with a 15-0 MMA record and has finished 12 of his victories by knockout. Most recently he stunned fans with a knockout using a double spinning back fist.

The UK-born Michael ‘Venom’ Page’s style emphasizes speed, movement, and precision, making him a dangerous counter-striker. He is a crowd favorite known for his flashy knockouts.

This matchup promises fireworks as two dynamic strikers face off in what could be one of the most exciting fights of the year. Both fighters have much at stake, making this a must-watch event for MMA fans.

Start date and time

Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov takes place on Saturday 1st February 2025, at The Venue in Riyadh. The fight card will start at 12 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main card starts at 5 p.m. GMT.

Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov Fight Promo

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be near Riyadh or plan to attend Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov at The Venue, tickets are available here.

PPV Price and Live Streams

Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov is live on ESPN+. In the UK you will be able to watch on TNT Sports.

What is Next after Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov?

The next major UFC event after Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov is UFC 312: Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2 on the 8th of February 2025 at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.