Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time
All the fights for Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov in Riyadh on Saturday 1st February 2025. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.
- Event: Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov
- Date: Sat, February 1, 2025
- Location: The Venue, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
- Broadcast: ESPN+ Main Event 12 p.m. ET
- Broadcast in the UK: TNT Sports 5 p.m. GMT Prelims 2 p.m.
Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov Full Fight Card
Main Card
- Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov: Middleweight Main Event
- Shara Magomedov vs. Michael Page: Middleweight
- Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik: Heavyweight
- Said Nurmagomedov vs. Vinicius Oliveira: Bantamweight
- Ikram Aliskerov vs. Andre Muniz: Middleweight
- Muhammad Naimov vs. Kaan Ofli: Featherweight
Prelims
- Shamil Gaziev vs. Thomas Petersen: Heavyweight
- Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Bolaji Oki: Lightweight
- Terrance McKinney vs. Damir Hadzovic: Lightweight
- Farés Ziam vs. Mike Davis: Lightweight
- Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Mayra Bueno Silva: Women’s Flyweight
- Bogdan Grad vs. Lucas Alexander: Featherweight
- Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Jamal Pogues: Heavyweight
*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change
Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov Tale of the Tape
|Name:
|Israel Adesanya
|Nassourdine Imavov
|Country:
|New Zealand
|Russia
|Age:
|35
|29
|Height:
|6 ft 4 in (1.93 m)
|6 ft 3 in (1.91 m)
|Weight:
|185 lb (84 kg; 13 st 3 lb)
|185.5 lb (84 kg; 13 st 4 lb)
|Reach:
|80 in (203 cm)
|75 in (191 cm)
Betting Odds
The UFC Fight Night main event on February 1, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, features a pivotal middleweight clash between former champion Israel Adesanya and rising contender Nassourdine Imavov. This high-stakes bout could determine the future trajectory of both fighters in the division. Additionally, Michael ‘Venom’ Page and Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov are set for the co-main event.
With Betway, the odds are listed as Israel Adesanya 5/8 vs. Nassourdine Imavov 13/10, and Shara Magomedov 1/2 vs. Michael ‘Venom’ Page 6/4. For every $8 you bet on Adesanya, you would win $5 in profit if he wins. In total, you would receive $13 back (your $8 stake + $5 profit). These odds show that Adesanya is the favorite.
A bet for Nassourdine Imavov, for every $10 you bet on Imavov, you would win $13 in profit if he wins. He is the match underdog offering a higher payout for a lower risk.
Shara Magomedov is the clear favorite against Page, for every $2 you bet on Magomedov, you would win $1 in profit. For betting on the underdog ‘Venom’ Page, every $4 you bet on Page, you would win $6 in profit if he wins. In total, you would receive $10 back (your $4 stake + $6 profit).
Matchups
The 35-year-old Nigerian-Kiwi Adesanya is a two-time UFC middleweight champion who is known for his elite striking, precision, and movement. Adesanya has defeated some of the division’s best, including Robert Whittaker, Paulo Costa, and Alex Pereira.
However, he enters this fight on a two-fight losing streak, having lost to Sean Strickland and then being submitted by Dricus du Plessis in his most recent outing. This marks Adesanya’s first non-title fight since 2019, as he looks to re-establish himself as a top contender.
The 29-year-old French-born Nassourdine Imavov has a record of 15-4 and is riding a three-fight win streak. He is a well-rounded fighter with six knockouts and four submissions in his career.
He has recently defeated top opponents like Brendan Allen, Jared Cannonier, and Roman Dolidze. With his youth and momentum, this is the biggest fight of his career and an opportunity to break into the elite tier of the division.
The key for Adesanya will be to regain his sharpness and avoid being drawn into grappling exchanges. For Imavov, mixing up his attacks and applying pressure could expose vulnerabilities in Adesanya’s recent performances.
This fight represents a crossroads for both athletes: Adesanya seeks redemption while Imavov aims for ascension. It promises to be an intense battle with high stakes for their careers and the middleweight division.
The co-main event will see Michael ‘Venom’ Page and Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov. Former Bellator standout will move up to middleweight to take on the Muay Thai specialist Magomedov.
The 30-year-old Dagestani fighter is undefeated with a 15-0 MMA record and has finished 12 of his victories by knockout. Most recently he stunned fans with a knockout using a double spinning back fist.
The UK-born Michael ‘Venom’ Page’s style emphasizes speed, movement, and precision, making him a dangerous counter-striker. He is a crowd favorite known for his flashy knockouts.
This matchup promises fireworks as two dynamic strikers face off in what could be one of the most exciting fights of the year. Both fighters have much at stake, making this a must-watch event for MMA fans.
Start date and time
Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov takes place on Saturday 1st February 2025, at The Venue in Riyadh. The fight card will start at 12 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main card starts at 5 p.m. GMT.
Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov Fight Promo
Tickets
If you are lucky enough to be near Riyadh or plan to attend Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov at The Venue, tickets are available here.
PPV Price and Live Streams
Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov is live on ESPN+. In the UK you will be able to watch on TNT Sports.
What is Next after Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov?
The next major UFC event after Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov is UFC 312: Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2 on the 8th of February 2025 at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.