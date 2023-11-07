Chael Sonnen Tears into Jorge Masvidal Following MMA Hour Comments: ‘Point to the Spot where Colby hurt you’

Who knew that a rivalry between Chael Sonnen and Jorge Masvidal could be so entertaining?

On Monday, Masvidal, appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani a few hours removed from pleading guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from his March 2022 altercation with Colby Covington in Miami. During his conversation with Helwani, ‘Gamebred’ couldn’t help, but bring up the host’s heated back-and-forth with former three-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen.

Sonnen and Helwani got into a spirited debate over Francis Ngannou’s fight with Tyson Fury that ultimately resulted in ‘The American Gangster’ abruptly ending the segment.

Sharing his take on the situation, Masvidal called Sonnen a “b*tch” among other things while siding with Helwani.

https://twitter.com/jedigoodman/status/1721621109324611718

Reacting to Masvidal’s comments, Chael Sonnen went on an absolute tear, shredding the two-time title challenger in a series of scathing responses on social media.

“Jorge if you wanna scrap You hafta beat one of my students first Colby Cov… ” Chael Sonnen wrote, in a series of posts on X aimed at Masvidal. “Ummmm Scratch that Let’s stick to things that are possible…. -Are you allowed to kick with the leg that’s wearing the house-arrest ankle monitor?…

“MASVIDAL- I do “want some” just trying to be clear on a few regulatory matters… Is your corner going to give you a prison juice-box instead of water?… -No “Man-Bun”… George- Can you travel out of state without Air Marshals shackling you to a hand-dolly like Hannibal Lecter ?”

Sonnen continued, “Am I the last person you turned on, or just the latest?… How many of your texts to me asking for help because you’re dull and unfunny should I release?.. Is a dozen enough?… Did you go to a Miami Car Shop to have them pull the dent Kamaru Usman put in your face out… On a related note-shouldn’t they just have replaced your entire face?…

Lastly, A word of advice Don’t be two-faced, It means the next time you fight, you’re gonna have FOUR black eyes instead of the usual TWO.”

Masvidal Responds and Continues to Get Torched by Chael Sonnen

It didn’t take long for ‘Gamebred’ to react to the online onslaught, questioning whether or not Chael Sonnen would have the stones to say any of the above to his face.“You juice head, I bet you won’t say this stuff in person,” Masvidal responded. “@ChaelSonnen just keep the same energy when you see me.”

Of course, Sonnen was far from done. “Since I don’t spend much time in county jails, homeless shelters, methadone centers, or dodgy, unlicensed, outdoor barber-shops, it’s unlikely we’ll see each other in person anytime soon,” Sonnen quipped.

https://twitter.com/ChaelSonnen/status/1721943400642167053

“…But if we DO meet in person some advice -DON’T pretend to fight w/your benefactors (“ME”) to try to get heat for yout failing fight promotion. It’s doomed, the $ is gone, wasted. NO “Man-Bun” Seriously Bruh. Go get a haircut where you’re not sitting on a folding beach-chair & the floor is dirt.“

https://twitter.com/ChaelSonnen/status/1721955594511499750

Sonnen added, “DO -Go see a Therapist. Point to the spot(s) where Colby hurt you. Have a good cry, punch the pillow, repeat every 2 weeks.”

https://twitter.com/ChaelSonnen/status/1721956816110903797