Chael Sonnen Says Stephen A. Smith Is Owed An Apology

ESPN broadcaster Stephen A. Smith has been under fire from the mixed martial arts (MMA) community over the past week for his comments about Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246.

Smith, who was working the pay-per-view (PPV) event headlined by Conor McGregor and Cerrone, said he was “disgusted” with Cerrone’s performance, which resulted in a 40-second TKO loss to the Irishman. This sparked a ton of backlash towards Smith for his comments, as many within the MMA community don’t think he’s qualified to judge or commentate on the sport.

That includes longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan, who had a lot to say about Smith on his recent podcast. Smith then responded to Rogan by saying the UFC commentator was “wrong on this one,” and he’s willing to debate him on the fight, and his credentials to speak on the sport, any time he’d like. Even Conor McGregor got in the mix by telling Smith to apologize to Cerrone for his comments. Now, Smith is getting some support from some within the MMA community.

Recently, former UFC and Bellator star Chael Sonnen, who worked the UFC 246 broadcast with Smith on ESPN, posted a video on his YouTube channel, which he titled, “Stephen A. Smith is owed an apology…” Sonnen explained that having Smith on the panel for UFC shows is actually helpful for the sport.

“Stephen A. Smith was gracious enough to come on and cover Conor [McGregor] vs. Cowboy,” Sonnen said. “When I tell you “gracious enough,” I don’t know this as an absolute fact, but I don’t believe Stephen A. Smith has a contract to cover MMA. I believe somebody at ESPN said, “Hey, Stephen A., this is a big week, and you’re a big deal, and if you participated it could move us to the next level.” And I have a feeling that Stephen A. said, “Send me to Vegas, I’ll help out.”

“Now the reason I say I do not think that he was hired to do this role is because I can tell you with 100 percent certainty, when ESPN and UFC kicked off, which was on January 18 of last year in Brooklyn Cejudo vs. Dillashaw, I can tell you, for sure, Stephen A. drove to Brooklyn, on his own, and participated in the festivities on the house. As a team player to ESPN, I can tell you that as a 100 percent fact. So when he came out to Vegas, I could be wrong on there’s something to do there, but I do think that the reason Stephen A. has participated, is relevant, because he has participated because he cares and because he helps.

“Stephen A. is helpful, and the one thing that does seem to be missed by many MMA fans, and the fans aren’t wrong, to want to protect the guys – Generally, the fans turn on the guys. Generally, it’s the fans who are going, putting their fingers in somebody’s chest, or kicking some sand in their face. The fans aren’t wrong to want to protect the guys, I just want to make sure that the fans understand, Stephen A. is there because he’s helpful, and because if you are a fighter and Stephen A. is talking about you, it’s a big deal.”

Sonnen then broke down Smith’s comments, and explained that he doesn’t think Smith was trashing Cerrone at all. In fact, he thinks Smith was doing the opposite, and complementing the longtime UFC veteran.

“When Stephen A. Smith goes on ESPN as the highest-rated member of the entire network, which is known as the world-wide leader, because it is, it’s an exciting moment,” Sonnen said. “You also must understand that, when Stephen A. comes on and talks MMA, he is very clear at some point in each one of those conversations to reveal to the audience, “I am not an expert, I am a fan who witnessed something and I’m going to speak about what I witnessed and I’m going to speak about my interpretation and my opinion of what I just saw.” Without question, Stephen A. is skilled and has the credentials to do just that, but he discloses it upfront, and so many people miss that disclosure. Stephen A. ends up in some kinds of headlines over saying he was disgusted by the Cowboy vs. Conor fight.

“I was part of that interview, and before Stephen A. said that, or immediately following that, he did look to Michael Bisping and I, who were his partners up there, and said “You guys are the experts, I’m a fan, I love basketball, I used to do some boxing, but I watch you guys. And here’s what I saw and I’m disgusted at the fact that Donald Cerrone wasn’t able to get off, I’m disgusted at the fact that Donald Cerrone, once he was hit and hurt, did not step back to grab a moment, create some space, or come in and grab ahold of Conor and regain his thoughts.” I think the misinterpretation is that Stephen A. said Cerrone was disgusting, or that Stephen A. found that disgusting. No.

“He was in many ways complimenting Cowboy. He even went on to finish that thought and said ” I know Cowboy knows how to do these things, I know he knows how to fight, I’ve watched him fight 50 men. I’ve watched him win eighteen Of The Night bonuses. I’m well aware he holds 11 distinctions for records within the UFC. I’m disgusted on his behalf that he now has to go and live with this performance where he wasn’t thinking clear enough to either step back to gain his wits or step in, hold, and take a couple of deep breaths.” So just to be clear on the words that were said, at no point did Stephen A. come on and bury Donald Cerrone. That’s just not what happened. It’s just not.”

